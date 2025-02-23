Anthony Hernandez dealt nightmare scenario before UFC Seattle win over Brendan Allen

Anthony Hernandez Overcame Brutal Odds Before UFC Seattle

Speaking to reporters during the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference, Anthony Hernandez revealed a rib injury he suffered close to fight night. He also said his medication nearly stifled his weight cut (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Let’s just say I got off amoxicillin Friday. I felt like sh*t, and I’m not going to lie: I messed up my ribs two weeks ago. My ribs were f*cked before. It was just thank God for the (UFC Performance Institute). They were here and they helped me every f*cking day. We got it to be good enough for the fight and went out there and made it happen. … Dude, the f*cking pills. The amoxicillin was holding weight. I talked to the PI people, too, and they said the same thing. When you’re on antibiotics it’s very hard to cut weight. So when my body was trying to recover, I’m trying to deplete it. It was just a nightmare, but I’m pretty f*cking tough between the ears and made it happen.”

Hernandez admitted that he was “freaking out for a second” due to his injury and the weight cutting issues. In the end, Hernandez was able to make the contracted weight and he delivered a solid enough performance to earn his seventh win in a row. While “Fluffy” doesn’t have a particular name in mind for his next opponent, he’s hoping to prove he’s good enough to compete for a championship.