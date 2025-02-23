Anthony Hernandez dealt nightmare scenario before UFC Seattle win over Brendan Allen

By Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025

Almost everything that could go wrong for Anthony Hernandez did before UFC Seattle.

Anthony Hernandez

When Hernandez entered his rematch against Brendan Allen this past Saturday night inside Climate Pledge Arena, he was far from 100 hundred percent. He admitted as much to Michael Bisping after scoring a unanimous decision victory over Allen. “Fluffy” apologized for his performance despite the win, revealing he just finished his antibiotics one day before the fight.

Hernandez went into some more details once the UFC Seattle broadcast came to an end.

RELATED: UFC SEATTLE RESULTS: ANTHONY HERNANDEZ DEFEATS BRENDAN ALLEN (HIGHLIGHTS)

Anthony Hernandez Overcame Brutal Odds Before UFC Seattle

Speaking to reporters during the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference, Anthony Hernandez revealed a rib injury he suffered close to fight night. He also said his medication nearly stifled his weight cut (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Let’s just say I got off amoxicillin Friday. I felt like sh*t, and I’m not going to lie: I messed up my ribs two weeks ago. My ribs were f*cked before. It was just thank God for the (UFC Performance Institute). They were here and they helped me every f*cking day. We got it to be good enough for the fight and went out there and made it happen. … Dude, the f*cking pills. The amoxicillin was holding weight. I talked to the PI people, too, and they said the same thing. When you’re on antibiotics it’s very hard to cut weight. So when my body was trying to recover, I’m trying to deplete it. It was just a nightmare, but I’m pretty f*cking tough between the ears and made it happen.”

Hernandez admitted that he was “freaking out for a second” due to his injury and the weight cutting issues. In the end, Hernandez was able to make the contracted weight and he delivered a solid enough performance to earn his seventh win in a row. While “Fluffy” doesn’t have a particular name in mind for his next opponent, he’s hoping to prove he’s good enough to compete for a championship.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Hernandez UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski

Michael Bisping explains how Alexander Volkanovski benefits from Ilia Topuria's UFC title vacancy

Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025
Henry Cejudo Michael Bisping
UFC

UFC legend goes off on referees for weak stance on eye pokes following Song Yadong vs. Henry Cejudo debacle

Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer has seen enough of MMA officials not taking action against eye pokes following the highly discussed conclusion to UFC Seattle.

Dana White UFC press
UFC

Dana White laughs off calls to fire controversial UFC fighter over post-fight antics

Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025

Dana White is brushing off those who believe one UFC fighter should be punished for his post-fight actions.

Song Yadong UFC Seattle
Song Yadong

Song Yadong name drops huge star if he can't get Henry Cejudo rematch following UFC Seattle

Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025

Song Yadong has a big name in mind if his next fight isn’t a rematch with Henry Cejudo.

UFC CEO Dana White
UFC

Dana White shuts down rumors of new rule regarding UFC championships

Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has dismissed a rumor regarding two-division champions.

Dana White Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, MMA, Sean O'Malley

UFC boss Dana White teases the fight "people want to see" at bantamweight

BJ Penn Staff - February 23, 2025
Henry Cejudo Song Yadong UFC Seattle
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo reacts to Dana White's blunt comments on UFC Seattle ending

Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025

Henry Cejudo has responded to Dana White following his comments on the unforeseen outcome of the UFC Seattle main event.

Jean Silva, Melsik Baghdasaryan, UFC Seattle, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Seattle Bonus Report: Jean Silva one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

The Octagon returned to Washington for tonight’s UFC Seattle event, and four fighters ended up walking away with performance bonuses.

Henry Cejudo, Song Yadong
Song Yadong

Pros react after Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo by technical decision at UFC Seattle

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Seattle event was headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Henry Cejudo taking on Song Yadong.

Henry Cejudo, Song Yadong, UFC Seattle, Results, UFC
Song Yadong

UFC Seattle Results: Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Seattle results, including the main event between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong.