Dricus Du Plessis frustrated he lost “the biggest payday of my life” with Alex Pereira losing at UFC 313
UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is annoyed Alex Pereira lost to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.
Pereira was defending his light heavyweight title and Du Plessis felt like had the Brazilian won, he could have moved up in weight and had a superfight. However, Pereira lost a decision, and the South African says that ruined any chances of them fighting and also cost him the biggest payday of his career.
“Thanks, Ankalaev, for taking the biggest payday of my life. It’s nothing personal. No, aura gone,” Du Plessis said on Jackson O’Doherty’s vlog on YouTube.
Du Plessis was watching the fight live and he thought Ankalaev wasn’t scared of Pereira’s striking or power which helped him have success. The middleweight champion felt like Magomed Ankalaev was able to have success being on his front foot, which is a game plan he would have had, had he been given the chance to face Alex Pereira.
Despite losing the potential payday, Dricus Du Plessis says he has a ton of respect for Alex Pereira.
“That’s why I have so much respect for him. Coming into a sport, that he doesn’t know at his age (and having the success),” Du Plessis said.
Dricus Du Plessis says Pereira-Ankalaev was the worst fight to watch
Dricus Du Plessis, however, wasn’t surprised Magomed Ankalaev beat Alex Pereira at UFC 313.
Du Plessis thought Ankalaev had the right game plan of being on the front foot and not being afraid of Pereira’s striking. However, Du Plessis thought the fight was boring and hard to watch.
“Listen, look at what I said in the beginning. If you don’t fight Pereira, he can’t fight. Look at this, he’s waiting for something. He’s going to counterpunch him. So people pay money for this… He’s just waiting on that one. I’m going to low-kick you, how are you going to counter me if I don’t punch?… That was the worst fight to watch ever,” Du Plessis added.
Dricus Du Plessis is 23-2 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Sean Strickland to defend his belt for the second time.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Renato Moicano becomes the latest to blast the UFC Apex following recent event: “Apex cards must stop!”
Topics:Alex Pereira Dricus du Plessis UFC