Bo Nickal thinks one fighter has edge in possible Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC title fight
Bo Nickal thinks one fighter has a slight edge in a potential clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.
The wide belief within the MMA community is that Chimaev should be next in line for a shot at du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title. “Borz” is undefeated with a record of 14-0. He scored an emphatic first-round submission finish over former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.
Du Plessis nabbed his second successful title defense after defeating Sean Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312. “Stillknocks” has publicly said that he would’ve preferred fighting Chimaev in his last outing.
As fans hope the matchup is made official soon, Nickal feels the edge goes to the challenger.
Chimaev Defeats Du Plessis?
Speaking to Jake Noecker for Home of Fight, Bo Nickal admitted that he thinks Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is a close one to call. The rising 185-pounder explained why he thinks Chimaev has the edge.
“Tough fight,” Nickal said. “I think that Dricus has the size. He probably has a little better cardio. I think striking is pretty even. I would say Khamzat obviously has a massive advantage in the grappling. All that considered, I think I would give the edge to Khamzat because of that wrestling advantage.”
Nickal has long discussed how he would match up against Chimaev, but he has some business to take care of on May 3. He will share the Octagon with former two-division ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines. Current betting odds have Nickal as a smaller favorite than his previous fights.
As for a possible clash between du Plessis and Chimaev, that title fight has not been announced at this time.
