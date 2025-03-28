Bo Nickal thinks one fighter has edge in possible Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC title fight

Bo Nickal thinks one fighter has a slight edge in a potential clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

The wide belief within the MMA community is that Chimaev should be next in line for a shot at du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title. “Borz” is undefeated with a record of 14-0. He scored an emphatic first-round submission finish over former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

Du Plessis nabbed his second successful title defense after defeating Sean Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312. “Stillknocks” has publicly said that he would’ve preferred fighting Chimaev in his last outing.

As fans hope the matchup is made official soon, Nickal feels the edge goes to the challenger.

RELATED: BO NICKAL REVEALS KEY FACTOR IN POTENTIAL FUTURE UFC FIGHT WITH KHAMZAT CHIMAEV: ‘THE LONGER THE FIGHT GOES, THE WORSE IT’S GOING TO GET’