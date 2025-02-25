Dricus du Plessis praises Roberto Soldic after KO win at ONE 171

Welterweight MMA juggernaut Roberto Soldic rocked the world last week at ONE 171, going as far as capturing the attention of UFC Middleweight World Champion Dricus du Plessis.

“Robocop” made a stunning return to the win column at Qatar’s Lusail Sports Arena. There, he faced fellow perennial finisher Dagi Arslanaliev, scoring a monumental first-round stoppage in the process last Thursday, February 20.

As the world looked on in awe, so did the UFC’s Du Plessis. The pair share plenty of history, having fought one another three times under the banner of Europe’s largest promotion, KSW.

Through their shared history, the two are tied together forever. And given the fact that Soldic was the last man to knock out the South African, Du Plessis remembered the ferocious power inhabited by the Croatian. So he was quick to give him his flowers.

“Wow! Well done @soldicmma,” Du Plessis posted on Instagram.

“Hardest left hand in world – I’m talking from experience.”