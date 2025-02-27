Former title challenger Marvin Vettori takes aim at Dricus du Plessis’ fight style

Former UFC title challenger Marvin Vettori has taken a shot at the fight style of reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis is the reigning UFC middleweight champion. In addition to that, he’s been on one of the most impressive middleweight runs in recent memory. In addition to wins over Darren Till and Sean Strickland (twice), he’s also been able to knock off former champions in the form of Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya – finishing them both.

Someone who had a run-in or two with Adesanya is Marvin Vettori. While the Italian star has struggled to reach those heights ever since, he’s still one of the most interesting fighters in the division, with by far one of the best chins.

In a recent tweet of two random men fighting, Vettori took the opportunity to poke fun at du Plessis.