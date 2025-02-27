Former title challenger Marvin Vettori takes aim at Dricus du Plessis’ fight style
Former UFC title challenger Marvin Vettori has taken a shot at the fight style of reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.
As we know, Dricus du Plessis is the reigning UFC middleweight champion. In addition to that, he’s been on one of the most impressive middleweight runs in recent memory. In addition to wins over Darren Till and Sean Strickland (twice), he’s also been able to knock off former champions in the form of Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya – finishing them both.
Someone who had a run-in or two with Adesanya is Marvin Vettori. While the Italian star has struggled to reach those heights ever since, he’s still one of the most interesting fighters in the division, with by far one of the best chins.
In a recent tweet of two random men fighting, Vettori took the opportunity to poke fun at du Plessis.
I think this guy taught du plessis how to fight 👌🏻 https://t.co/H39Jrwa94J
— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) February 27, 2025
“I think this guy taught du plessis how to fight.”
There’s a good chance we don’t end up seeing these two fight at any point in the future. Alas, that’d be a great shame. There’s a lot of money to be made off of a feud between these two men and if they can both keep winning at the elite level, which is easier said than done, then the UFC should definitely look into exploring this.
What do you make of Marvin Vettori’s remark? Is Dricus du Plessis still one of the most underrated fighters in the recent history of the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!
