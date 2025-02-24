Dricus du Plessis rips Brendan Allen for questioning his resume after recent loss at UFC Seattle

By Harry Kettle - February 24, 2025

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has hit back at Brendan Allen following the latter’s defeat at UFC Seattle last weekend.

Dricus du Plessis Daniel Cormier

At UFC Seattle, Brendan Allen fell short in his battle with Anthony Hernandez. Many felt he had a great chance of making it out of there with a win to his name but instead, he was beaten via decision. Now, it’s time for him to reflect, and consider what direction he’s going to head in from here.

RELATED: Brendan Allen questions Dricus du Plessis’ UFC resume

Prior to the fight, Allen was throwing a lot of trash talk in the direction of UFC middleweight king Dricus du Plessis. For the most part, DDP doesn’t seem to bother with that kind of thing – but he simply couldn’t resist during an interaction with Brendan on social media.

From the champion’s perspective, he was insulted by Allen, and he isn’t going to let that slide.

Dricus Du Plessis took his opportunity to fire back at Brendan Allen after #UFCSeattle 😬 pic.twitter.com/aXgDsXM5E3

— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 23, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis continues to troll Brendan Allen following his loss to Anthony Hernandez at #UFCSeattle

“I don’t know what’s next either but I can most certainly tell what ain’t next for a very long time.” 😳😬 pic.twitter.com/Hp1IqEtPoq

— MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 23, 2025

du Plessis hits back at Allen

Allen: “Just ain’t the guy I thought I was. Hat’s off to [Anthony Hernandez]. Who knows what’s next”.

DDP: “I don’t know what’s next either, but I can most certainly tell what ain’t next for a very long time.”

Allen: “Always talk when I drop a decision. When I’m winning you silent. We can’t all get the guys on the way out [shrugs].”

Do you believe there is a chance we will ever see Dricus du Plessis go one on one with Brendan Allen? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

