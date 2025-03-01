Roberto Soldic unimpressed with Dricus du Plessis: “I don’t think he’s upgraded his skills”
ONE Championship welterweight star Roberto Soldic goes way back with UFC Middleweight World Champion Dricus du Plessis. The pair fought each other twice in KSW many moons ago. But Soldic sees no huge leaps in the South African’s acumen.
Following the Croatian’s epic return at ONE 171: Qatar last Thursday, February 20, where he became the first man to knock out Dagi Arslanaliev at Lusail Sports Arena, his name was uttered along with Du Plessis’ once more.
Soldic was the last man to knock out the reigning UFC Middleweight World Champion during their 2018 KSW clash.
They’ve gone their separate ways since Soldic scored the fateful finish. But to this day, Soldic doesn’t see anything new about his old foe.
“I fought Dricus two times, the last time I beat him. From that fight he didn’t upgrade much, so he’s the same fighter. But I’m not surprised he’s a UFC champion because he gave me really tough fights,” he said.
“His last loss was to me, but now I’m with ONE Championship and my focus is on my future. I will try to get MMA gold in ONE Championship. You never know [if we’ll fight again], but I don’t think he’s upgraded his skills. He’s the same fighter. I think I can beat him again.”
Roberto Soldic explains post-fight scuffle with Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171: Qatar
Welterweight MMA juggernaut Roberto Soldic scored an epic knockout versus Dagi Arslanliev at ONE 171 last week. Immediately after the first-round finish, both his and Arslanaliev’s team almost came to blows.
Soldic landed a consecutive strike on his unconscious rival, leading to the scuffle. Arslanaliev’s team were understandably frustrated, but “Robocop” pleads that he has to fight until the referee steps in.
“Some of the teammates asked me, why you hit [him] on the ground, but this was still in the fight. The referee was on my back. I didn’t see him,” he said.
“You have to finish the guy I mean, like, everything can happen. But I have to continue. You know, the referee is there to help him. That’s it.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dricus du Plessis ONE Championship Roberto Soldic