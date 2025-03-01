Roberto Soldic unimpressed with Dricus du Plessis: “I don’t think he’s upgraded his skills” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 28, 2025

ONE Championship welterweight star Roberto Soldic goes way back with UFC Middleweight World Champion Dricus du Plessis. The pair fought each other twice in KSW many moons ago. But Soldic sees no huge leaps in the South African’s acumen.   

Roberto Soldic

Following the Croatian’s epic return at ONE 171: Qatar last Thursday, February 20, where he became the first man to knock out Dagi Arslanaliev at Lusail Sports Arena, his name was uttered along with Du Plessis’ once more. 

Soldic was the last man to knock out the reigning UFC Middleweight World Champion during their 2018 KSW clash. 

They’ve gone their separate ways since Soldic scored the fateful finish. But to this day, Soldic doesn’t see anything new about his old foe.  

“I fought Dricus two times, the last time I beat him. From that fight he didn’t upgrade much, so he’s the same fighter. But I’m not surprised he’s a UFC champion because he gave me really tough fights,” he said. 

“His last loss was to me, but now I’m with ONE Championship and my focus is on my future. I will try to get MMA gold in ONE Championship. You never know [if we’ll fight again], but I don’t think he’s upgraded his skills. He’s the same fighter. I think I can beat him again.” 

Roberto Soldic explains post-fight scuffle with Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171: Qatar

Welterweight MMA juggernaut Roberto Soldic scored an epic knockout versus Dagi Arslanliev at ONE 171 last week. Immediately after the first-round finish, both his and Arslanaliev’s team almost came to blows. 

Soldic landed a consecutive strike on his unconscious rival, leading to the scuffle. Arslanaliev’s team were understandably frustrated, but “Robocop” pleads that he has to fight until the referee steps in.  

“Some of the teammates asked me, why you hit [him] on the ground, but this was still in the fight. The referee was on my back. I didn’t see him,” he said. 

“You have to finish the guy I mean, like, everything can happen. But I have to continue. You know, the referee is there to help him. That’s it.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis ONE Championship Roberto Soldic

Related

Denice Zamboanga Stamp Fairtex ONE Fight Night 27

Stamp Fairtex vs. Denice Zamboanga announced for ONE 173: Denver on August 1

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 28, 2025
Dricus du Plessis
Marvin Vettori

Former title challenger Marvin Vettori takes aim at Dricus du Plessis’ fight style

Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Marvin Vettori has taken a shot at the fight style of reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

John Lineker
John Lineker

John Lineker promises to stop Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 26, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker has completed many side quests in ONE Championship.   

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Sam-A planning to "make up for lost time" at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 26, 2025

Former two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has done it all. And at 41 years old, he’s on a mission to do it all again.   

Bibiano Fernandes
ONE Championship

MMA legend Bibiano Fernandes looks back on storied career 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 25, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Bibiano Fernandes called time on a legendary career after his fight at ONE 171: Qatar.  

Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao praises Joshua Pacio's “fighting spirit” after ONE 171: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 25, 2025
Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty shows vast improvements at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 25, 2025

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty turned over a new leaf at ONE 171: Qatar.  

Dricus du Plessis Daniel Cormier
ONE Championship

Dricus du Plessis praises Roberto Soldic after KO win at ONE 171

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 25, 2025

Welterweight MMA juggernaut Roberto Soldic rocked the world last week at ONE 171, going as far as capturing the attention of UFC Middleweight World Champion Dricus du Plessis.   

Dricus du Plessis Daniel Cormier
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis rips Brendan Allen for questioning his resume after recent loss at UFC Seattle

Harry Kettle - February 24, 2025

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has hit back at Brendan Allen following the latter’s defeat at UFC Seattle last weekend.

Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio and four others bag $50K bonuses at ONE 171

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 21, 2025

ONE 171: Qatar returned to the Middle East packing a punch as Joshua Pacio and four other fighters walked away with big wins and even bigger paydays.  