UFC Seattle Results: Anthony Hernandez defeats Brendan Allen (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Seattle results, including the co-main event between Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez.

Allen (24-7 MMA) was most previously seen in action at last September’s UFC Paris event, where he suffered a decision loss to streaking contender Nassourdine Imavov. Prior to that setback, ‘All In’ had put together a seven-fight win streak, which included submission wins over Bruno Silva and Paul Craig.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez (14-2 MMA) currently boasts a six-fight winning streak, his most recent being a fifth-round TKO victory over Michel Pereira last October. ‘Fluffy’ has earned stoppage wins in five of his past six fights, including a TKO victory over Edmen Shahbazyan and a submission win over Roman Kopylov.

Round one of the UFC Seattle co-main event begins and Brendan Allen opens with a low kick. He lands another as Anthony Hernandez attempts to shoot for a takedown. Another kick but this time ‘Fluffy’ catches it and is able to turn it into a takedown. The fighters battle for position. Allen is back up, but Hernandez has him pressed against the cage. He looks for a trip and gets it. ‘All In’ springs right back up. Another takedown attempt and this time Hernandez lands in side control. He looks to move to the back of Allen. ‘All In’ is trying to scramble but is unable to get ‘Fluffy’ off of him. Anthony Hernandez with some nice short left hands. He looks to lock in a choke but ends up losing top position. Brendan Allen is now on top and working for an arm triangle. 90-seconds remain in the opening round. Allen continues to work for an arm triangle, he switches to a kimura. ‘Fluffy’ escapes but gives up his back. Allen working some good punches and elbows now. He locks in a rear-naked choke. Somehow Anthony Hernandez slips out. The horn sounds to end a solid opening five minutes of action.

Anthony Hernandez barely slips out of that choke vs Brendan Allen 😬 #UFCSeattle pic.twitter.com/U4PTTeHujM — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) February 23, 2025

Round two of the UFC Seattle co-main event begins and Anthony Hernandez shoots in and is able to score an early takedown. He lands some left hands as Brendan Allen attempts to stand back up. ‘Fluffy’ is keeping him pinned down. He locks in a guillotine choke but ‘All In’ quickly escapes. Hernandez moves for a rear-naked choke. He can’t secure the finish and Allen escapes. Good elbows and short punches from ‘Fluffy’. Allen looks to scramble but ends up on his back and in side control. Hernandez continues to impose his will on the ground. He takes the back of Brendan Allen and begins unloading some knees. Allen explodes and is able to get on the back of Anthony Hernandez. He begins working some short shorts and then locks in a face crank. ‘Fluffy’ escapes but Allen is still on his back. 60-seconds remain in the round. Hernandez flips Allen and is now back on top. Good ground and pound from Hernandez. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Seattle co-headliner begins and Anthony Hernandez lands an accidental eye poke that causes a break in the action. ‘Fluffy’ is saying it was a punch, and the replay shows that it was. We restart and Brendan Allen lands a low kick. Hernandez takes a big punch and is now grabbing his eye. Allen smells blood and shoots in for a takedown. He gets it, but Hernandez rolls and is able to get back to his feet. ‘Fluffy’ shoots in now and is able to drag ‘All In’ back down to the floor. Allen is back up, but Hernandez has his back and forces him down. The fighters continue to battle along the fence. Hernandez lands some knees to the body while Allen has one leg down. Anthony Hernandez is now in full top control. He lands some knees to the body. Under a minute remains in the third. Hernandez locks in a choke but Allen escapes. ‘All In’ scrambles and gets on top for a moment, but Hernandez quickly regains top position and lands some good ground and pound to close out the round.

Anthony Hernandez vs Brendan Allen in a very Close Fight!! (1-1) #UFCSeattle ‼️👊🏽🚨 https://t.co/ghVgYjlgpK pic.twitter.com/KglCZ2H9Wn — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) February 23, 2025

Official UFC Seattle Results: Anthony Hernandez def. Brendan Allen by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Hernandez fight next following his victory over Allen this evening in Washington?