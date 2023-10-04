Angela Lee explains decision to retire at ONE Fight Night 14: “I was not in a place to put myself in the cage”

By Josh Evanoff - October 4, 2023

Former ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee has explained her decision to retire.

Angela Lee

‘Unstoppable’ has been out of the cage for well over a year, facing Xiong Jing Nan last Fall. However, just two months after Angela Lee’s most recent bout, tragedy struck. Her younger sister, 18-year-old prospect Victoria Lee took her own life.

As a result, the champion quickly took a hiatus, and there were concerns if she would ever fight again. Nearly a year to the day of her last fight, Angela Lee formally announced her retirement. She was in attendance at ONE Fight Night 14 and laid down the atomweight title in the center of the cage.

Now, on The MMA Hour, Angela Lee has discussed her decision to retire at length. The former champion stated that the decision wasn’t an easy one. However, having tried to train in the gym, it’s clear that she’s not in the mindset to compete, and might not ever be.

RELATED: CHATRI SITYODTONG INVITES JOE ROGAN TO COMMENTATE MUAY THAI

Victoria Lee, Angela Lee, ONE

Image via @angelaleemma on Instagram

“For me, after everything changed, I tried to do some things,” Angela Lee stated on The MMA Hour when asked about her decision to retire at ONE Fight Night 14. “Like how I used to do before, I tried to go back in the gym. I tried to do training sessions, and all these memories and mixed emotions started coming up, and I just knew I wasn’t in a place to put myself back in the cage and the spotlight in that way. I would be compromising my health if I were to do that.”

She continued, “So I just knew my heart wasn’t in it fully. If that’s not in alignment, then, why am I doing it?… I’m doing my best, and I kind of have to. I have a 2-year-old daughter who’s depending on me, I think losing someone is something that you’ll never get over because you’re always missing them. That love you have for them is always going to be there. But learning to move forward and live life differently, is still something I’m learning to do.”

What do you make of these comments from Angela Lee? Did you see her retirement ceremony over the weekend at ONE Fight Night?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Angela Lee ONE Championship

Related

Chatri Sityodtong

Chatri Sityodtong invites Joe Rogan to commentate Muay Thai

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 4, 2023
Dana-White-Chatri-Sityodtong-ONE Championship
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White responds to recent criticism from ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has responded to recent criticism from ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Tawanchai to continue quest for two-sport glory at ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 3, 2023

Although Superbon Singha Mawynn was forced to withdraw from his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title challenge against Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the latter will still make an appearance on this weekend’s card.

Smilla Sundell
ONE Championship

Teen phenom Smilla Sundell reveals post-ONE Fight Night 14 celebration plans: "McDonald’s as usual"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 3, 2023

Smilla Sundell may very well be one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet today. But beneath the fierce exterior, there’s still a touch of the kid in her.

Stamp Fairtex
MMA News

Stamp Fairtex recalls history-making moment at ONE Fight Night 14: “I was very overwhelmed”

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 2, 2023

Stamp Fairtex clinched the vacant ONE Atomweight MMA World Championship after a remarkable win over second-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee.

John-Lineker

“More dangerous” John Lineker promises to KO Stephen Loman at ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 29, 2023
Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Herb Dean
MMA News

Demetrious Johnson sees Stamp Fairtex prevailing over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 29, 2023

The highlight of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video revolves around the showdown between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee, and Demetrious Johnson is among those eagerly anticipating the matchup.

Ham Seo Hee Stamp Fairtex
ONE Championship

Ham Seo Hee believes Stamp Fairtex’s striking skills won’t play a factor at ONE Fight Night 14: “I have a very strong advantage”

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 28, 2023

Number-two-ranked Ham Seo Hee is on the verge of a historic moment in her illustrious career.

ONE Championship

Xiong Jing Nan calls first dibs on winner of Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 28, 2023

This Friday, September 29, Xiong Jing Nan will have her eyes locked on the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Stamp Fairtex
ONE Championship

How to watch ONE Fight Night 14 in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 28, 2023

ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime this Friday, September 29, with the highly anticipated ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.