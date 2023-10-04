Jake Shields charged with misdemeanor battery following alleged December attack on Mike Jackson

By Josh Evanoff - October 4, 2023

UFC veteran Jake Shields has run into legal trouble stemming from his altercation with Mike Jackson.

Jake Shields

While the former Strikeforce champion has been retired for years, he’s remained active in the MMA community. In fact, Jake Shields has continued to train at the UFC PI due to his friendship with many fellow fighters. Well, that was the case until his altercation with Mike Jackson late last year.

‘The Truth’ is a name familiar to many UFC fans due to wins over CM Punk and Dean Barry. However, Mike Jackson was released from the company following a knockout loss to Pete Rodriguez last year. Just two months after that, he ran into Jake Shields at the UFC PI.

In videos that were later released to social media, Jake Shields was seen on top of Mike Jackson, throwing punches. The videos were posted to social media by the former champion himself, bragging about the incident. Nearly a year later, those videos have possibly played a role in his recent charges.

As first reported by MMA Fighting, Jake Shields has been charged with misdemeanor battery. Furthermore, there’s currently a bench warrant out for his arrest. As for Mike Jackson, he broke the news himself in the interview, discussing his upcoming fight with Pat Miletich later this month.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER INTERESTED IN NATE DIAZ IF CONOR MCGREGOR FIGHT DOESN’T HAPPEN: “RESPECT THE HELL OUT OF HIM”

Jake Shields

Should Jake Shields be arrested and found guilty, he faces up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine. As of now, the former champion hasn’t commented on the legal matter. However, earlier this year, he was very clear that he wasn’t worried about any legal matters coming out of the altercation with Mike Jackson.

Furthermore, the retired fighter stated that he might sue ‘The Truth’ for defamation, having called him a ‘Nazi’. However, it’s not clear if Shields ever followed through on that legal threat.

What do you make of this news? Do you think Jake Shields should be charged for his altercation with Mike Jackson?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jake Shields Mike Jackson UFC

Related

Michael Chandler interested in Nate Diaz if Conor McGregor fight doesn't happen: "Respect the hell out of him"

Josh Evanoff - October 4, 2023
Dana White and The Sphere
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White hopes he can hold Mexican Independence Day event at The Sphere in Las Vegas next year

Cole Shelton - October 4, 2023

Dana White has an ideal location for next year’s Mexican Independence Day event.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler expects Conor McGregor fight to be on a "very historic card"

Cole Shelton - October 4, 2023

Michael Chandler has an idea of when he will finally fight Conor McGregor.

Tyson Fury, Daniel Cormier
Tyson Fury

Daniel Cormier reacts after Tyson Fury books quick turnaround against Oleksandr Usyk: “It is so disrespectful!”

Susan Cox - October 4, 2023

Daniel Cormier is reacting after Tyson Fury booked a quick turnaround against Oleksandr Usyk.

Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson shares the “one part that hurts” about his current six-fight losing skid

Susan Cox - October 4, 2023

Tony Ferguson is sharing the ‘one part that hurts’ about his current six-fight losing skid.

Frank Mir

Frank Mir and Quinton Jackson discuss the demise of PRIDE FC: “Everybody over there was doing meth”

Susan Cox - October 4, 2023
Paddy Pimblett
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley believes Paddy Pimblett is in a “lose-lose” situation against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023

Sean O’Malley has explained why Paddy Pimblett could be in a lose-lose situation against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Dana-White-Chatri-Sityodtong-ONE Championship
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White responds to recent criticism from ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has responded to recent criticism from ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong.

Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland responds after Dillon Danis dubs him “an easy first fight” for UFC debut

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has responded to Dillon Danis after he called him an easy fight.

Islam Makhachev and Colby Covington
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev wants Colby Covington next to test his wrestling against his: "He's a good fighter"

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Islam Makhachev will be rooting for Colby Covington to defeat Leon Edwards in December.