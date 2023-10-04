Jake Shields charged with misdemeanor battery following alleged December attack on Mike Jackson

UFC veteran Jake Shields has run into legal trouble stemming from his altercation with Mike Jackson.

While the former Strikeforce champion has been retired for years, he’s remained active in the MMA community. In fact, Jake Shields has continued to train at the UFC PI due to his friendship with many fellow fighters. Well, that was the case until his altercation with Mike Jackson late last year.

‘The Truth’ is a name familiar to many UFC fans due to wins over CM Punk and Dean Barry. However, Mike Jackson was released from the company following a knockout loss to Pete Rodriguez last year. Just two months after that, he ran into Jake Shields at the UFC PI.

In videos that were later released to social media, Jake Shields was seen on top of Mike Jackson, throwing punches. The videos were posted to social media by the former champion himself, bragging about the incident. Nearly a year later, those videos have possibly played a role in his recent charges.

As first reported by MMA Fighting, Jake Shields has been charged with misdemeanor battery. Furthermore, there’s currently a bench warrant out for his arrest. As for Mike Jackson, he broke the news himself in the interview, discussing his upcoming fight with Pat Miletich later this month.

Should Jake Shields be arrested and found guilty, he faces up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine. As of now, the former champion hasn’t commented on the legal matter. However, earlier this year, he was very clear that he wasn’t worried about any legal matters coming out of the altercation with Mike Jackson.

Furthermore, the retired fighter stated that he might sue ‘The Truth’ for defamation, having called him a ‘Nazi’. However, it’s not clear if Shields ever followed through on that legal threat.

What do you make of this news? Do you think Jake Shields should be charged for his altercation with Mike Jackson?