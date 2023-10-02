Stamp Fairtex recalls history-making moment at ONE Fight Night 14: “I was very overwhelmed”

Stamp Fairtex clinched the vacant ONE Atomweight MMA World Championship after a remarkable win over second-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee.

This monumental feat took place in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this past Friday, September 29.

Originally an interim title bout, the stakes grew even higher after Angela Lee announced her retirement before the matchup.

With Lee calling it a career, the “interim” tag was dropped, and the path to the throne became clearer for Stamp.

The Thai megastar sealed her fate as the division’s newest queen with a resounding technical knockout of Ham in the third round.

What made the moment more special for Stamp was when Lee entered the Circle to award the coveted World Title to her.

“I was very overwhelmed because Angela herself passed on her belt to me,” Stamp said.

Stamp and Lee’s journeys entwined themselves in recent years. Their paths crossed in March 2022 when they battled for the same coveted title. On that occasion, the Singaporean-American emerged victorious with a second-round submission over Stamp.

However, that fight wasn’t the end of their story; it was merely a chapter. They developed a mutual respect that transcended the cage.

For Stamp, having Lee present at her coronation was an honor beyond words.

“I remember when I fought her, she told me that I would be the next champion, and I [felt] very honored about that,” Stamp said.