Stamp Fairtex recalls history-making moment at ONE Fight Night 14: “I was very overwhelmed”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 2, 2023

Stamp Fairtex clinched the vacant ONE Atomweight MMA World Championship after a remarkable win over second-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee.

Stamp Fairtex

This monumental feat took place in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this past Friday, September 29.

Originally an interim title bout, the stakes grew even higher after Angela Lee announced her retirement before the matchup.

With Lee calling it a career, the “interim” tag was dropped, and the path to the throne became clearer for Stamp.

The Thai megastar sealed her fate as the division’s newest queen with a resounding technical knockout of Ham in the third round.

What made the moment more special for Stamp was when Lee entered the Circle to award the coveted World Title to her.

“I was very overwhelmed because Angela herself passed on her belt to me,” Stamp said.

Stamp and Lee’s journeys entwined themselves in recent years. Their paths crossed in March 2022 when they battled for the same coveted title. On that occasion, the Singaporean-American emerged victorious with a second-round submission over Stamp.

However, that fight wasn’t the end of their story; it was merely a chapter. They developed a mutual respect that transcended the cage.

For Stamp, having Lee present at her coronation was an honor beyond words.

“I remember when I fought her, she told me that I would be the next champion, and I [felt] very honored about that,” Stamp said.

Stamp Fairtex “very proud” to make history

Stamp Fairtex couldn’t hide her overwhelming feelings by her achievement at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

By capturing the atomweight MMA crown, she etched her name in history as the first three-sport World Champion.

“I feel very proud and happy that I’ve won my third title. I think I’m the only woman and the first person that has ever achieved this,” she said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Angela Lee MMA News ONE Championship Stamp Fairtex

Related

Sean O'Malley

UFC champion Sean O’Malley shares timeline for his first attempted title defense: “They want me to main event my own show”

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2023
Dillon Danis, Boxing, MMA
Dillon Danis

Photo | Dillon Danis shares his physique 2 weeks out of boxing match with Logan Paul

Jeffrey Walter - October 1, 2023

Dillon Danis is flaunting his new physique two weeks out from his scheduled boxing match with Logan Paul.

Sean Strickland, UFC, Champion, Hyundai
UFC

UFC champion Sean Strickland delivers powerful message while explaining why he drives a sh*tty Hyundai

Chris Taylor - October 1, 2023

UFC champion Sean Strickland delivered a powerful message while explaining why he drives a “sh*tty” Hyundai.

Daniel Cormier, Aljamain Sterling
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier says Aljamain Sterling “absolutely” deserves a rematch with Sean O’Malley

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier admits he feels Aljamain Sterling deserves a rematch against Sean O’Malley, but he doubts it’ll happen.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker responds to Israel Adesanya being shunned by Sydney fans during Sean Strickland fight

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023

Robert Whittaker thinks he has an idea of why fans who attended UFC 293 in Sydney got behind Sean Strickland during his dominant performance over Israel Adesanya.

Shaquille O'Neal Zhang Weili UFC

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal takes punch to the gut from UFC champion Zhang Weili (Video)

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023
Michael Bisping Nick Diaz Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Michael Bisping wants to see Nick and Nate Diaz inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame: “How could we forget about those people?”

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023

Michael Bisping believes the Diaz brothers deserve to join him in the UFC Hall of Fame.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling sends a message to Sean O’Malley following victory at Polaris 25: “Stop ducking the top contenders”

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has sent a direct message to UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Cedric Doumbe, PFL, KO, MMA
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former Glory Kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe earns nine-second KO in PFL debut (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 30, 2023

Former two-time Glory Kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe scored a nine-second knockout in his highly anticipated PFL debut this afternoon in Paris.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou reacts after Tyson Fury signs on to fight Oleksandr Usyk

Chris Taylor - September 30, 2023

Francis Ngannou is a bit confused how Tyson Fury can be booked to fight Oleksandr Usyk less than two months after their showdown in Saudi Arabia.