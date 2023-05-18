search

Angela Hill sounds off on “bullsh*t” UFC rankings system: “They have always disrespected me”

By Fernando Quiles - May 18, 2023

Angela Hill has had just about enough of the UFC rankings system.

Angela Hill

Hill is scheduled to be in action this Saturday night (May 20). She will headline UFC Vegas 73 opposite Mackenzie Dern inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a chance for Hill to jump from her number 14 spot on the official UFC strawweight rankings. After all, Dern is the eighth-ranked UFC strawweight. Hill isn’t optimistic about her standing.

Angela Hill Dismisses UFC Rankings

“Overkill” spoke to reporters ahead of UFC Vegas 73 and she let it be know that she is not impressed by the UFC rankings panel.

“The rankings are bullsh*t,” Hill said.

She expressed her belief that the rankings have “always disrespected me.” She claimed every time she was told by the media that she’s primed for a big ranking after a significant win, she’s never received that boost on the 115-pound ladder.

RELATED: MACKENZIE DERN ADMITS “CRAZY” DIVORCE PROVIDED ADDED MOTIVATION FOR UFC VEGAS 73 MAIN EVENT AGAINST ANGELA HILL

Hill went on to say that the only thing that has changed is that her defeated opponent ends up sliding, while she remains stagnant.

“So, I’m not expecting much from the rankings,” Hill said. “But, what’s undeniable is my resume and if I can get some more finishes under my belt, if I can get some more TKOs, some more just like statement-making things ━ the fight Xiaonan Yan had a couple weeks ago, that was really motivating too because that was another one of those fights. It was super competitive, it could’ve gone either way, and now she’s starching girls.”

Hill has won her last two bouts after going on a three-fight skid. She’s emerged victorious over Lupita Godinez and Emily Ducote.

As for Hill’s opponent, Dern, she’s looking to bounce back following a majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan last year. Dern has yet to lose two pro MMA bouts in a row.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Angela Hill UFC

Related

Cody Stamann

Cody Stamann "pretty confident" he will win his appeal to have Douglas Silva de Andrade fight overturned to a No Contest

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023
Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee booked to make UFC return on July 1 in Las Vegas

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Kevin Lee has his UFC return fight booked. According to MMA Underground’s John Morgan, Lee is set to make his UFC return on July 1 against Rinat Fakhretdinov at welterweight. The event will take place […]

Conor-McGregor-Khabib-Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

WATCH | Video shows the exact moment Conor McGregor broke his toes just weeks prior to Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Conor McGregor has proof that he broke his toes just three weeks prior to his bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. After McGregor lost to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 by fourth-round submission, he claimed his foot was […]

Ian Garry
UFC

Ian Garry shows off new tattoo in "the same font" as Daniel Rodriguez's tattoo after KO win at UFC Charlotte

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Ian Garry got a new tattoo following his KO win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte. Garry was set for the toughest test of his career on the main card of UFC Charlotte as he […]

Mackenzie Dern
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern admits "crazy" divorce provided added motivation for UFC Vegas 73 main event against Angela Hill

Josh Evanoff - May 17, 2023

UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern has had a rough path to her return. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her main event outing against Yan Xiaonan last October. In that outing, […]

Aljamain Sterling, Ray Longo

Ray Longo has "no knowledge" of Aljamain Sterling agreeing to fight Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023
Conor McGregor
Khabib Nurmagomedov

WATCH | New footage shows heartbroken Conor McGregor in locker room after UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Conor McGregor had a tough time dealing with his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. On Wednesday, McGregor’s new documentary ‘McGregor Forever’ was released on Netflix and the first episode was showing the build-up to […]

Conor McGregor
Matt Brown

Conor McGregor responds to "woeful" challenge from UFC veteran Matt Brown

Lewis Simpson - May 17, 2023

Conor McGregor has responded to what he calls a “woeful” challenge from UFC veteran Matt Brown. Following Brown’s knockout over Court McGee this past Saturday at UFC Charlotte, he caught the attention of McGregor, who […]

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier applauds Francis Ngannou for “setting a new standard” in the free-agent market

Susan Cox - May 17, 2023

Daniel Cormier is applauding Francis Ngannou for ‘setting a new standard’ in the free-agent market. Ngannou  (17-3 MMA) left the UFC in January of this year after being unable to come to a contract agreement […]

Anthony Smith
Johnny Walker

Anthony Smith admits he has a "glaring hole" in his game following Johnny Walker loss

Lewis Simpson - May 17, 2023

In the wake of his defeat to Johnny Walker at UFC Charlotte, Anthony Smith has admitted he has a “glaring hole” in his game. On Saturday past, Smith and Walker met at the Spectrum Center […]