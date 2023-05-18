Angela Hill sounds off on “bullsh*t” UFC rankings system: “They have always disrespected me”

Angela Hill Dismisses UFC Rankings

“Overkill” spoke to reporters ahead of UFC Vegas 73 and she let it be know that she is not impressed by the UFC rankings panel.

“The rankings are bullsh*t,” Hill said.

She expressed her belief that the rankings have “always disrespected me.” She claimed every time she was told by the media that she’s primed for a big ranking after a significant win, she’s never received that boost on the 115-pound ladder.

RELATED: MACKENZIE DERN ADMITS “CRAZY” DIVORCE PROVIDED ADDED MOTIVATION FOR UFC VEGAS 73 MAIN EVENT AGAINST ANGELA HILL

Hill went on to say that the only thing that has changed is that her defeated opponent ends up sliding, while she remains stagnant.

“So, I’m not expecting much from the rankings,” Hill said. “But, what’s undeniable is my resume and if I can get some more finishes under my belt, if I can get some more TKOs, some more just like statement-making things ━ the fight Xiaonan Yan had a couple weeks ago, that was really motivating too because that was another one of those fights. It was super competitive, it could’ve gone either way, and now she’s starching girls.”

Hill has won her last two bouts after going on a three-fight skid. She’s emerged victorious over Lupita Godinez and Emily Ducote.

As for Hill’s opponent, Dern, she’s looking to bounce back following a majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan last year. Dern has yet to lose two pro MMA bouts in a row.