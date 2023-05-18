search

Nine different PFL fighters flagged by NSAC for positive drug tests

By Fernando Quiles - May 18, 2023

A slew of PFL fighters have been popped for banned substances.

Professional Fighters League, PFL

All of the failed drug tests stem from the fighters’ first 2023 regular season bouts. Here is a list of the fighters who were flagged by the Nevada Athletic Commission:

  • Alejandro Flores: (Furosemide; Suspended until Oct. 1; Fined $2,926; Win over Daniel Torres changed to no contest)
  • Bruno Cappelozza: (Drostanolone; Suspended until Jan. 7; Fined $11,451; Win over Matheus Scheffel changed to no contest)
  • Cezar Ferreira: (Clomiphene/Androstanolone; Sanction to be determined)
  • Daniel Torres: (Drostanolone/Amphetamine; Sanction to be determined)
  • Krzysztof Jotko: (Clomiphene; Suspended until Oct. 1; Fined $6,826)
  • Mohammad Fakhreddine: (Stanozolol/Dronastalone/GW1516; Sanction to be determined)
  • Rizvan Kuniev: (Drostanolone/Methenolone/Boldenone/19-norandrosterone; Sanction to be determined)
  • Thiago Santos: (Clomiphene; Sanction to be determined)
  • Will Fleury: (Drostanolone; Sanction to be determined)

RELATED: JAKE PAUL PITCHES PFL VS. UFC CARD FEATURING FRANCIS NGANNOU AFTER MASSIVE SIGNING

Statement From PFL

The PFL has issued a statement regarding the slew of failed drug tests from the start of the 2023 season. The promotion has revealed it is looking at the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) as a possible measure in the future.

“PFL has been notified by the Nevada State Athletic Commission that several fighters who competed in the two PFL 2023 Regular Season events this past April have been temporarily suspended until further review by the Commission.

“PFL has a zero-tolerance policy related to the usage of banned substances and complies with the U.S. State Athletic Commission requirements. Further, as the PFL moves towards the highest level of testing and compliance in the sport, PFL is engaged with USADA on the implementation of its athlete anti-doping program.”

Of the 36 PFL bouts that were held on April 1, April 7, and April 15, seven fighters were popped for banned substances. Members of the Nevada Athletic Commission expressed disappointment over the alarming number of failed drug tests in such a short period of time during a recent meeting.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

