UFC fighter Andre Petroski apprehends man who was attempting to masturbate at a public rest stop

UFC fighter Andre Petroski apprehended a man who was attempting to masturbate at a public washroom.

Andre Petroski (10-1 MMA) defeated Gerald Meerschaert (35-17) by split decision this past Saturday, August 19th, in a middleweight bout at UFC 292 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Apparently, according to recent social media posts, Petroski and his team took it upon themselves to stop a man from publicly masturbating at a rest stop on their way back to Philadelphia following the fight.

Petroski, 32, is said to have held the man down as his team called the local police to the scene.

‘Cageside Press’, commentator Jake Noecker, shared the posts of Andre Petroski’s Instagram story on social media with the caption:

“GRAPHIC WARNING: On their drive home from #UFC 292, Andre Petroski and his team/coaches stopped at a rest stop. While there, they caught a man inappropriately touching himself while looking at children in the bathroom. They detained the man until police arrived and arrested him…”

A video of the interaction with police was shared as well as the following Instagram story:

“Here’s a little more backstory…..”

“We caught this man maturbating to children in the bathroom. It turned out he took an Uber to a service area on the turnpike to do this. Worst part he admitted to doing this frequently. It’s sad that he will get away with this but hopefully we are able to inspire more people to stand up and take action.”

It has not been determined if the individual who Andre Petroski detained will be facing any charges at this time.

Petroski is undefeated since joining the UFC back in 2021.

