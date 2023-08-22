UFC fighter Andre Petroski apprehends man who was attempting to masturbate at a public rest stop

By Susan Cox - August 22, 2023

UFC fighter Andre Petroski apprehended a man who was attempting to masturbate at a public washroom.

Andre Petroski

Andre Petroski (10-1 MMA) defeated Gerald Meerschaert (35-17) by split decision this past Saturday, August 19th,  in a middleweight bout at UFC 292 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Apparently, according to recent social media posts, Petroski and his team took it upon themselves to stop a man from publicly masturbating at a rest stop on their way back to Philadelphia following the fight.

Petroski, 32, is said to have held the man down as his team called the local police to the scene.

‘Cageside Press’, commentator Jake Noecker, shared the posts of Andre Petroski’s Instagram story on social media with the caption:

“GRAPHIC WARNING: On their drive home from #UFC 292, Andre Petroski and his team/coaches stopped at a rest stop. While there, they caught a man inappropriately touching himself while looking at children in the bathroom. They detained the man until police arrived and arrested him…”

A video of the interaction with police was shared as well as the following Instagram story:

“Here’s a little more backstory…..”

“We caught this man maturbating to children in the bathroom. It turned out he took an Uber to a service area on the turnpike to do this. Worst part he admitted to doing this frequently. It’s sad that he will get away with this but hopefully we are able to inspire more people to stand up and take action.”

It has not been determined if the individual who Andre Petroski detained will be facing any charges at this time.

Petroski is undefeated since joining the UFC back in 2021.

Do you agree with Petroski that people need to stand up and take action when they are witness to a crime?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Andre Petroski UFC

Related

Mayra Bueno Silva UFC Vegas 77

Mayra Bueno Silva announces she failed a drug test prior to her UFC fight with Holly Holm

Susan Cox - August 22, 2023
Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reacts to Ian Machado Garry claiming he was the biggest attraction at UFC 292: “You gotta be a little delusional”

Susan Cox - August 22, 2023

Sean O’Malley is reacting to Ian Machado Garry claiming he was the biggest attraction at UFC 292.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 136, UFC Singapore
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 136 with Parker Porter and Fernie Garcia

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

In the 136th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com, host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Singapore this Saturday.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley expresses interest in fighting for the featherweight title in 2024: “If Ilia goes out there and beats Volk, I would love to move up to 145”

Harry Kettle - August 22, 2023

Sean O’Malley has confirmed that he’d be interested in moving up to featherweight to try and become a double champion.

Ian Garry at UFC 292
Khamzat Chimaev

Ian Garry targets fight with “dream opponent” Khamzat Chimaev in Ireland: “I want that f**king wolf”

Harry Kettle - August 22, 2023

Ian Garry has revealed that his dream opponent is Khamzat Chimaev in Ireland as he continues to climb the welterweight ranks.

Henry Cejudo Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo takes aim at “rapist look-alike” Marlon Vera for allowing “trans-Barbie” Sean O’Malley to talk trash

Harry Kettle - August 22, 2023
Conor McGegor, training, UFC
UFC

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor claims a December return is “back on the table”

Harry Kettle - August 22, 2023

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has claimed that a return to the Octagon in December is back on the table.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 292
Amanda Lemos

What's next for the stars of UFC 292?

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

The UFC made its return to Boston on Saturday for a solid UFC 292 card that saw two titles on the line, and one change hands.

Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor sends a warning to Tony Ferguson: “I’m gonna end you and badly”

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

Conor McGregor has sent a stern warning to Tony Ferguson.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo calls to be Sean O'Malley's first title challenger: "SIGN the Contract Island Boy"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Henry Cejudo wants to be first up for Sean O’Malley.