Mayra Bueno Silva announces she failed a drug test prior to her UFC fight with Holly Holm

By Susan Cox - August 22, 2023

Mayra Bueno Silva has announced that she failed a drug test prior to her UFC fight with Holly Holm.

Mayra Bueno Silva UFC Vegas 77

It was just last month on Saturday, July 15th that Mayra Bueno Silva (11-2 MMA) defeated Holly Holm (15-7 MMA), in a bantamweight bout, by submission choke at 0:38 of round 2.

Taking to social media, Bueno Silva announced that she tested positive for a USADA-banned substance leading up to the fight with Holm. ‘Sheetara’ is now facing a potential suspension, pending appeal and further investigation into the infraction.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘, Beuno Silva shared:

“In respect for my fans. If you are facing any health issues, don’t be shy about seeking help. Living well and healthy is everyone’s right.”

The 32 year old also posted the following statement:

“To all my fans, it is with deep regret I have to announce I failed a drug test that I took the week of my fight against Holly Holm. I want to begin by saying I have never in my life taken a substance to enhance my ability in or outside the cage. I have tested positive for a substance that is consistent with the prescription medication I take for my ADHD…I am fully cooperating with USADA, the Nevada State Athletic Commission and the UFC to make sure that all information is available and I fully acknowledge the presence of the substance in my system…I look forward to fighting again for the best organization in the world. I am the next champion and I am ready to fight!”

USADA suspensions can be 6 to 12 months, however Bueno Silva’s infraction appears to be based on prescription meds and not an illicit substance. It is therefore yet to be determined if the fighter will be reprimanded by the USADA.

Mayra Bueno Silva is currently on a 4 fight winning streak in the UFC.

Do you believe the Brazilian should be penalized for taking ADHD meds?

