UFC rankings update: Sean O’Malley enters the top ten of P4P list

By Susan Cox - August 22, 2023

The UFC have released their latest pound-for-pound rankings and newly crowned bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has made the list.

Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling UFC 292

It was UFC 292 that saw Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) vs. Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) in a bantamweight title fight last Saturday, August 19th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The outcome was a stunning second round knockout victory for ‘Suga’.

As well as receiving the belt, Sean O’Malley has now made the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, coming in at number 8.

Sterling has moved down three spots to number 9.

The full updated UFC P4P list can be found below.

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS

1. Jon Jones
2. Alexander Volkanovski
3. Islam Makhachev
4. Leon Edwards
5. Israel Adesanya
6. Charles Oliveira +1
7. Kamaru Usman +1
8. Sean O’Malley *NR
9. Aljamain Sterling -3
10. Alexandre Pantoja -1
11. Alex Pereira -1
12. Jiri Prochazka -2
13. Max Holloway -1
14. Justin Gaethje -1
15. Jamahal Hill -1

Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = not previously ranked)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship compiles its ranking using the following methodology:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Are you surprised to see Sean O’Malley, who was previously not ranked, now in the number eight P4P spot?

