Mayssa Bastos versus Danielle Kelly II set for ONE Fight Night 26 

The final U.S. primetime card of the year has only just been announced, yet ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video is becoming the talk of the town.

In the co-main event, ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mayssa Bastos makes the first defense of her crown.

She faces former queen Danielle Kelly in an immediate rematch of their battle last August when they collide on Friday, December 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Bastos has been hailed as one of the greatest female BJJ practitioners in the world. And that was on show when she arrived in ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 20 in her debut.

She dominated Kanae Yamada across 10 minutes to earn a shot at the gold four months later.

Bastos went on to utilize her leg lock attacks to dominate Kelly in their summertime showdown. That resulted in a resounding unanimous decision win for the Brazilian.

But Kelly now hopes to avenge her only promotional defeat.

The American superstar enjoyed an unblemished run in ONE. She defeated high level opposition in Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura before defending the crown against rival Jessa Khan.

And after losing out to Bastos definitively at ONE Fight Night 20, the New Jersey native has heart set on finishing the year as World Champion.