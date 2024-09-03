Johan Ghazali hungry to claim redemption at ONE 168: Denver

Johan Ghazali guarantees an electrifying performance when he steps inside the Circle against Josue Cruz.

Both men are penciled to collide against each other in a flyweight Muay Thai tiff. This takes place at ONE 168: Denver, set for September 6 at Ball Arena.

At just 17 years old, “Jojo” has already made a significant impact in “the art of eight limbs.” But his impressive five-fight winning streak came to an end this past June when he faced Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

Despite the decision loss, Ghazali is anything but discouraged. Instead, he has channeled his disappointment into a catalyst to return stronger and more formidable than ever.

“There was plenty to learn from that last fight, and that defeat against Nguyen is only making me more pumped up to perform better,” he said.

“[It hasn’t dented my confidence] at all. It’s still there, and I’ve just got to show it in Colorado. The loss does give people that sense that I’m not there at the top of my game, but I’m ready to show them what I’m made of.”

With redemption firmly on his mind, Ghazali is determined to make a statement against Cruz.

He plans to finish the matchup in highlight-reel fashion, reaffirming his status as a rising star in ONE Championship.

“Fans can expect the very same version of Johan Ghazali, the one before my loss. That version had never left. I only hunt for one thing — a knockout,” Ghazali said.