Paulo Costa accepts Sean Strickland’s offer to “do some bleeding” at UFC 302: “Let’s go Cowboy”

Paulo Costa has seemingly accepted Sean Strickland’s offer for a middleweight showdown at UFC 302.

Over the course of the last few days, there has been talk of Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland throwing down in a future matchup at middleweight. The two are in different spots in the division right now, but in terms of entertainment value, this one promises to be a barnburner.

Recently, Strickland suggested that an offer is on the table for him and Costa to go to war.

RELATED: Sean Strickland reveals he had a successful meeting with UFC officials: “Paulo Costa you got your wish”

“Well had a meeting with the UFC and told them that I don’t want to be rich. I want to be able to support a family after my career is done They actually were pretty supportive, made it happen. Thank you fans! Alright @BorrachinhaMMA you got your wish… Let’s do some bleeding,” Strickland wrote on X.

In a short and sweet response, Costa made it known that he’s up for the challenge.