Paulo Costa accepts Sean Strickland’s offer to “do some bleeding” at UFC 302: “Let’s go Cowboy”
Paulo Costa has seemingly accepted Sean Strickland’s offer for a middleweight showdown at UFC 302.
Over the course of the last few days, there has been talk of Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland throwing down in a future matchup at middleweight. The two are in different spots in the division right now, but in terms of entertainment value, this one promises to be a barnburner.
Recently, Strickland suggested that an offer is on the table for him and Costa to go to war.
“Well had a meeting with the UFC and told them that I don’t want to be rich. I want to be able to support a family after my career is done They actually were pretty supportive, made it happen. Thank you fans! Alright @BorrachinhaMMA you got your wish… Let’s do some bleeding,” Strickland wrote on X.
In a short and sweet response, Costa made it known that he’s up for the challenge.
Let’s go COWBOY 🤠🧃🔥 https://t.co/zEZkP5Qn4p pic.twitter.com/g1N2xwpTQh
— Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 11, 2024
Costa agrees
“Let’s go COWBOY”
There are plenty of ways in which a contest like this can go. For Costa, he continues to get high profile fights against notable opposition. As for Strickland, he lost his middleweight title at the start of the year. His aim appears to be getting back into the conversation for a shot at the gold, and an emphatic win over the Brazilian could go a long way to accomplishing that goal.
Regardless of which way you look at it, the division is looking pretty fascinating right now.
Who would you favor to win a showdown between Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland? Do you feel as if the winner would have done enough to earn a crack at the UFC middleweight championship? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
