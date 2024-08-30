Aljamain Sterling wonders if Max Holloway can fatigue Ilia Topuria
Aljamain Sterling believes Max Holloway’s key to potentially beating Ilia Topuria could stem from trying to fatigue the champion.
Later this year, Max Holloway will challenge Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight championship. He’ll be attempting to win back the belt that was taken from him by Alexander Volkanovski. Topuria, meanwhile, will hope to prove that he is the rightful man to take the title forward.
RELATED: Max Holloway vows to do something special against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308: “Wait until they get to see the outcome”
Another fighter who could soon become a factor in this conversation is Aljamain Sterling. The former bantamweight king is looking to shoot for a second world title, this time at 145 pounds.
In a recent podcast appearance, he gave his thoughts on how things could play out between Holloway and Topuria when they clash at UFC 308.
Sterling’s view on Topuria/Holloway
“If Max could stay on his bike and touch him from the outside, it would be very interesting to see what happens in the later rounds,” Sterling said. “We haven’t seen Topuria exhausted or tired yet. In Round 5 with Josh Emmett, he was in the driver’s seat the whole time, but what happens if you could set a little fatigue in him?
“Him having some failed takedown attempts, or even if he gets the takedowns and Max can get back up, it makes the fight very interesting where he starts to use up a lot more energy than expected. He’s always in your face with those spinning back kicks. If Max gets back to the old-school Max, it’s a very intriguing fight.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
If you had to pick a winner between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway, who would it be and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Aljamain Sterling Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC