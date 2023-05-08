search

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling shares bold prediction for upcoming title fight with Sean O’Malley: “I fold that man in half in one round”

By Chris Taylor - May 7, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has shared a bold prediction for his upcoming title fight with Sean O’Malley.

Sterling (23-3 MMA) made UFC history last night in Newark, New Jersey, becoming the first men’s 135lbs champion to record three consecutive title defenses with a split decision victory over former title holder Henry Cejudo.

The win also setup a future fight with top division contender Sean O’Malley, and the pair had a heated confrontation in the Octagon immediately following last night’s main event result.

After going face-to-face with ‘Suga’ inside of the Octagon, Aljamain Sterling shared the following bold prediction for their upcoming matchup at the UFC 288 post-fight press conference:

“My thoughts on Sean O’Malley is that motherf**ker is frail. You think if I can take down a short stocky guy like Henry, who’s actually a gold medalist (in Olympic wrestling) and actually has good takedown defense, what am I going to do to Sean O’Malley? Let’s be honest here, guys.

Aljamain Sterling continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Yeah, he’s been promised a title shot, but he opted out from taking the title shot and gave Henry a chance to come back and make history. Now there’s no more running. You either want to swim with the big boys or you don’t. If not, get the f*ck out of the pool or go up a weight class or some sh*t. I guarantee you; we step in there and I fold that man in half in one round. Same thing I did to Sandhagen.”

Although the highly anticipated fight does not currently have a firm date, UFC President Dana White hinted that the title bout will likely take place on August 19th at UFC 292 in Boston.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling collide for the promotion’s bantamweight title later this summer? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

