Aljamain Sterling responds after UFC 280 opponent TJ Dillashaw suggests that he’s not a “dangerous” fighter: “I think you would be ill-advised to overlook my striking”

Aljamain Sterling has issued a warning to TJ Dillashaw after he claimed that the champion wasn’t a dangerous fighter.

At UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, Aljamain Sterling will defend the UFC bantamweight championship for the second time when he goes head to head with TJ Dillashaw. The bout has been a long time coming and in the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen the intensity ramp up between these two with some back and forth remarks over social media.

Dillashaw even noted that he doesn’t think the champ is a particularly dangerous fighter, and during an episode of his podcast, ‘Funk Master’ couldn’t help but respond.

“He thinks it’s not going to be a dangerous fight. Meaning he thinks I’m just gonna go out there and grapple the whole time. I can ensure you T.J., that is not what I’m looking to do. 100% not. I can’t wait to drill my knuckles through your face… I think you would be ill-advised to overlook my striking. I hope that’s what you do because if you do that, it’s gonna be a bad night for Mr. Dilla-roids.”

“I can’t wait to be the guy that hands it to you. Hands you your a** on a platter, give you a spank on the a**, and tell you thanks for coming. You played well.”

Sterling has certainly proven himself to be a man who can land some nasty shots, particularly in the rematch against Petr Yan when he was raining shots down on the former bantamweight king.

Either way, though, we aren’t going to get any definitive answers until these two 135-pounders finally collide.

What do you think will happen when Aljamain Sterling defends the strap against TJ Dillashaw? Do you agree that Aljo isn’t a particularly dangerous fighter? Let us know your thoughts!