UFC 277: ‘Pena vs. Nunes 2’ Weigh-in Results: Two fighters miss weight

The UFC 277 weigh-in results are in. Two fighters did not make their respective weights and are highlighted below.

UFC 277 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 29th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Headlining the event is Julianna Pena (12-4 MMA) vs Amanda Nunes (21-5 MMA) in the bantamweight match-up.

The duo previously met at UFC 269 in December of 2021 where Pena defied the odds and beat Nunes to become the UFC bantamweight title champion. Both fighters are now ready to compete for bantamweight gold at UFC 277. Will lightning strike twice? Can Julianna Pena go 2-0 against Amanda Nunes?

Also on board in the co-main event is Brandon Moreno (19-6 MMA) vs Kai Kara France (24-9 MMA) in the UFC interim flyweight championship bout.

Below is the full UFC 277 fight card:

Early Prelims

**Orion Cosce (172.5) vs Mike Diamond (169.5)

vs Mike Diamond (169.5) Nicolae Negumereanu (205) vs Ihor Potieria (204)

*Joselyne Edwards (137.5) vs Ji Yeon Kim (135)

vs Ji Yeon Kim (135) Michael Morales (170.5) vs Adam Fugitt (171)

** Cosce has forfeited 20% of his purse and will not head back to the scales

* Edwards has forfeited 20% of her purse and will not head back to the scales

Prelims

Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs Rafa Garcia (155)

Don’tale Mayes (255) vs Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5)

Drew Dober (155.5) vs Rafael Alves (155.5)

Alex Morono (171) vs Matthew Semelsberger (171)

Main Card

Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs Anthony Smith (206)

Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs Alex Perez (125.5)

Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs Sergei Pavlovich (254.5)

UFC Interim Flyweight Championship Bout: Brandon Moreno (124.5) vs Kai Kara France (124.5)

UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship Bout: Julianna Pena (134.5) vs Amanda Nunes (135)

Will you be watching UFC 277 tomorrow night, Saturday July 29th? Who will you be betting on for the win(s)?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!