Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller offers to help former rival Nick Diaz: “We had our beef or whatever since we were kids”

Jason Miller has offered to help former rival Nick Diaz in the midst of the latter’s recent struggles outside of the cage.

For over two decades now, Nick Diaz has been a prevalent name in the world of mixed martial arts. From Strikeforce to UFC and beyond, he has constantly been a name on everyone’s lips. Unfortunately, in recent times, Diaz appears to have been struggling in more ways than one.

RELATED: Vicente Luque hopes Nick Diaz “recovers” after “sad” video goes viral: “He didn’t look okay”

After his proposed fight against Vicente Luque at UFC 310 fell through, Nick was shown attempting to light a piece of grass on fire on video. The clip caused great concern, with many wondering what kind of substances Diaz could be on.

In a recent interview his former foe Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller, of all people, has offered a helping hand.