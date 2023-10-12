Henry Cejudo continues to take aim at Merab Dvalishvili, calls him “Aljamain Sterling’s Butt Plug”
Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has continued to go after divisional rival Merab Dvalishvili.
It’s safe to say that when it comes to trash talking, Henry Cejudo is as prolific as anyone. From the start of the ‘Triple C’ era to the present day, there’s always been a lot of intrigue surrounding the Olympian and what he’s going to say next. After his narrow defeat to Aljamain Sterling earlier this year, some felt as if he may slow down a bit – but that isn’t the case.
Instead, he’s been targeting a showdown with Merab Dvalishvili after his scheduled bout with Marlon Vera fell apart. While many fans want to see it, the contest hasn’t quite come to fruition just yet.
In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cejudo has gone after Merab once again.
Cejudo teases Dvalishvili
“What does this guy think he is? … The UFC sees your style and sees how problematic it could be (for O’Malley)… He’s a pressure-shoot fighter, that’s all he knows… What do you think, Merab, the UFC is gonna do? They’re gonna skip you,” Cejudo said. “If you decide to hole out, there’s so many things that could happen to you. They’re gonna just dry you out… You’re just not the next person in line!
“There’s an entertainment value that you’re not understanding… And let’s put myself in the situation of Dana White. You don’t wanna fight Aljamain Sterling. You guys are buddy-buddy. It seems like you’re his butt plug now. I really don’t get it,” Cejudo continued. “I’d fight any of my friends for the belt… That’s the difference in mentality… I don’t think the UFC’s very fond of you, from what I’m hearing. So, you have a couple options. One, you wait out and you dry yourself out… or you could fight the ‘Triple C.'”
Quotes via MMA News
Do you want to see Henry Cejudo vs Merab Dvalishvili? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!