Henry Cejudo continues to take aim at Merab Dvalishvili, calls him “Aljamain Sterling’s Butt Plug”

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has continued to go after divisional rival Merab Dvalishvili.

It’s safe to say that when it comes to trash talking, Henry Cejudo is as prolific as anyone. From the start of the ‘Triple C’ era to the present day, there’s always been a lot of intrigue surrounding the Olympian and what he’s going to say next. After his narrow defeat to Aljamain Sterling earlier this year, some felt as if he may slow down a bit – but that isn’t the case.

RELATED: MANAGER CLAIMS HENRY CEJUDO HAS AGREED TO FIGHT MERAB DVALISHVILI IN JANUARY

Instead, he’s been targeting a showdown with Merab Dvalishvili after his scheduled bout with Marlon Vera fell apart. While many fans want to see it, the contest hasn’t quite come to fruition just yet.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cejudo has gone after Merab once again.