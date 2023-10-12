Henry Cejudo continues to take aim at Merab Dvalishvili, calls him “Aljamain Sterling’s Butt Plug”

By Harry Kettle - October 12, 2023

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has continued to go after divisional rival Merab Dvalishvili.

It’s safe to say that when it comes to trash talking, Henry Cejudo is as prolific as anyone. From the start of the ‘Triple C’ era to the present day, there’s always been a lot of intrigue surrounding the Olympian and what he’s going to say next. After his narrow defeat to Aljamain Sterling earlier this year, some felt as if he may slow down a bit – but that isn’t the case.

RELATED: MANAGER CLAIMS HENRY CEJUDO HAS AGREED TO FIGHT MERAB DVALISHVILI IN JANUARY

Instead, he’s been targeting a showdown with Merab Dvalishvili after his scheduled bout with Marlon Vera fell apart. While many fans want to see it, the contest hasn’t quite come to fruition just yet.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cejudo has gone after Merab once again.

Cejudo teases Dvalishvili

“What does this guy think he is? … The UFC sees your style and sees how problematic it could be (for O’Malley)… He’s a pressure-shoot fighter, that’s all he knows… What do you think, Merab, the UFC is gonna do? They’re gonna skip you,” Cejudo said. “If you decide to hole out, there’s so many things that could happen to you. They’re gonna just dry you out… You’re just not the next person in line!

“There’s an entertainment value that you’re not understanding… And let’s put myself in the situation of Dana White. You don’t wanna fight Aljamain Sterling. You guys are buddy-buddy. It seems like you’re his butt plug now. I really don’t get it,” Cejudo continued. “I’d fight any of my friends for the belt… That’s the difference in mentality… I don’t think the UFC’s very fond of you, from what I’m hearing. So, you have a couple options. One, you wait out and you dry yourself out… or you could fight the ‘Triple C.'”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you want to see Henry Cejudo vs Merab Dvalishvili? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Henry Cejudo Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor, UFC

Daniel Cormier shares his thoughts on the possibility of Conor McGregor headlining UFC 300

Harry Kettle - October 12, 2023
Conor McGregor, UFC, USADA
Jon Jones

Fighters react to news that the UFC and USADA partnership is coming to an end

Harry Kettle - October 12, 2023

A parade of fighters have reacted to the news that UFC’s partnership with USADA has come to a dramatic end.

Adrian Yanez
Jonathan Martinez

Adrian Yanez plans to prove he still "belongs with the top guys" with win over Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 81

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

Adrian Yanez knows he’s still a top-15 bantamweight despite losing to Rob Font back in April.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

Opening odds released for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi next Saturday for UFC 294 and the card has changed quite a bit, but Islam Makhachev will remain atop the bill.

Khamzat Chimaev
Kamaru Usman

Dana White reveals the winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 will get the next middleweight title shot

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has upped the stakes for the UFC 294 fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman.

USADA and UFC

USADA announces their partnership with the UFC will end in January 2024

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023
Kamaru Usman and, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White announces Kamaru Usman will replace Paulo Costa and face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has announced that Kamaru Usman will fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa claims the doctors won't "allow me to fight" Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

Paulo Costa claims the doctors have pulled him from his UFC 294 fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

Sodiq Yusuff and UFC Vegas 81
Sodiq Yusuff

Sodiq Yusuff plans to have "a striking fest" with Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 81: "I don't think me or Edson are planning on going five rounds"

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

Sodiq Yusuff is thrilled to be headlining his first UFC main event.

Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after Alex Volkanovski accepts short notice rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 11, 2023

Khabib Nurmagomedov is reacting after Alex Volkanovski accepted a short notice rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.