Sean O’Malley responds after Alexandre Pantoja claims he “doesn’t want to show the world” their sparring footage

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to Alexandre Pantoja’s suggestion that he doesn’t want to show people their past sparring footage.

Sean O’Malley and Alexandre Pantoja, in their own ways, are considered to be surprise champions as we near the end of 2023. O’Malley was seen as an underdog against Aljamain Sterling, and many were also surprised to see Pantoja overcome Brandon Moreno.

As it turns out, the two actually have a history with one another, courtesy of previous sparring sessions they’ve shared. In recent weeks, Pantoja has dismissed the idea that ‘Suga’ came out on top and has suggested O’Malley will refuse to put out footage of them training.

In response, the 135-pound king had a pretty simple message to send on social media.