Sean O’Malley responds after Alexandre Pantoja claims he “doesn’t want to show the world” their sparring footage

By Harry Kettle - October 11, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to Alexandre Pantoja’s suggestion that he doesn’t want to show people their past sparring footage.

Sean O'Malley, Alexandre Pantoja

Sean O’Malley and Alexandre Pantoja, in their own ways, are considered to be surprise champions as we near the end of 2023. O’Malley was seen as an underdog against Aljamain Sterling, and many were also surprised to see Pantoja overcome Brandon Moreno.

As it turns out, the two actually have a history with one another, courtesy of previous sparring sessions they’ve shared. In recent weeks, Pantoja has dismissed the idea that ‘Suga’ came out on top and has suggested O’Malley will refuse to put out footage of them training.

RELATED: ALEXANDRE PANTOJA SHARES HIS SIDE OF DISPUTED SPARRING SESSION WITH FELLOW UFC CHAMPION SEAN O’MALLEY

In response, the 135-pound king had a pretty simple message to send on social media.

O’Malley laughs off Pantoja

“I mean I could show me finishing him in the 1st round but it’s really not that cool.”

As you can imagine, a parade of fans have called on O’Malley to actually follow through on this, but it doesn’t seem as if it’ll happen anytime soon. If it does, it’ll be on Sean’s terms.

Either way, though, it’s certainly opened up the door for some potential superfight conversations. They both have their own fair share of opponents but as is so often the case in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the desire to claim champ-champ status can often be quite alluring. If nothing else, this is a solid backup idea if the promotion is struggling to book them both next year.

Would you be excited to see Sean O’Malley and Alexandre Pantoja compete against one another in the Octagon? What do you believe happened in the infamous sparring footage? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexandre Pantoja Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira

Nate Diaz takes aim at Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier following news of UFC 294 main event shakeup

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2023
Paulo Costa
Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White says the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa fight is now in jeopardy for UFC 294

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2023

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the Khamzat Chimaev vs Paulo Costa fight is now in jeopardy for UFC 294.

Charles Oliveira
Dana White

Dana White explains why Charles Oliveira is out of UFC 294 and how the new main event came together

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2023

UFC president Dana White has explained why Charles Oliveira is now out of the UFC 294 main event.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284
Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev set to rematch Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 with Charles Oliveira out

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski are set to run it back in the main event of UFC 294.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor addresses his long layoff: “There was political shadiness going on in the background”

Zain Bando - October 10, 2023

Conor McGregor, former UFC double-champion, makes very few public media appearances when he’s inactive. But when he does, it garners buzz and intrigue like any other major sporting figure.

Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes releases statement after having to pull out of UFC Sao Paulo main event

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023
Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul issues lengthy response to Brendan Schaub after being accused of breaking the first rule of fight club

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023

Logan Paul has fired back at Brendan Schaub.

Dan Hooker
Mateusz Gamrot

Dan Hooker explains why he wants to fight Mateusz Gamrot his next time out

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023

Dan Hooker is hoping to return to the Octagon against Mateusz Gamrot his next time out.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling believes “there's a very good chance” Marlon Vera defeats Sean O’Malley for a second time

Susan Cox - October 10, 2023

Aljamain Sterling believes ‘there’s a very good chance’ Marlon Vera defeats Sean O’Malley.

Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa

Khamzat Chimaev accused of “sabotaging” Paulo Costa fight camp ahead of UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 10, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is being accused of ‘sabotaging’ Paulo Costa fight camp ahead of UFC 294.