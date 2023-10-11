Sean O’Malley responds after Alexandre Pantoja claims he “doesn’t want to show the world” their sparring footage
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to Alexandre Pantoja’s suggestion that he doesn’t want to show people their past sparring footage.
Sean O’Malley and Alexandre Pantoja, in their own ways, are considered to be surprise champions as we near the end of 2023. O’Malley was seen as an underdog against Aljamain Sterling, and many were also surprised to see Pantoja overcome Brandon Moreno.
As it turns out, the two actually have a history with one another, courtesy of previous sparring sessions they’ve shared. In recent weeks, Pantoja has dismissed the idea that ‘Suga’ came out on top and has suggested O’Malley will refuse to put out footage of them training.
RELATED: ALEXANDRE PANTOJA SHARES HIS SIDE OF DISPUTED SPARRING SESSION WITH FELLOW UFC CHAMPION SEAN O’MALLEY
In response, the 135-pound king had a pretty simple message to send on social media.
I mean I could show me finishing him in the 1st round but it’s really not that cool. https://t.co/sbBj3Xq9Cl
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 11, 2023
O’Malley laughs off Pantoja
“I mean I could show me finishing him in the 1st round but it’s really not that cool.”
As you can imagine, a parade of fans have called on O’Malley to actually follow through on this, but it doesn’t seem as if it’ll happen anytime soon. If it does, it’ll be on Sean’s terms.
Either way, though, it’s certainly opened up the door for some potential superfight conversations. They both have their own fair share of opponents but as is so often the case in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the desire to claim champ-champ status can often be quite alluring. If nothing else, this is a solid backup idea if the promotion is struggling to book them both next year.
Would you be excited to see Sean O’Malley and Alexandre Pantoja compete against one another in the Octagon? What do you believe happened in the infamous sparring footage? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alexandre Pantoja Sean O'Malley UFC