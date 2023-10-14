UFC Vegas 81: ‘Yusuff vs. Barboza’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 81 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza.

Yusuff (13-2 MMA) enters his first career UFC main event sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after defeating Don Shainis (13-5 MMA) by submission in October of 2022 and Alex Caceres (21-14 MMA) by unanimous decision in March of last year.

Meanwhile, Edson Barboza (23-11 MMA) will also enter tonight’s headliner on a winning note, this after scoring a KO victory over Billy Quarantillo (18-5 MMA) in April of this year (see that here). Prior to that win, the Brazilian striker was coming off back-to-back losses to Bryce Mitchell and Giga Chikadze respectively.

UFC Vegas 81 is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight fight featuring former title challenger Jennifer Maia (21-9 MMA) taking on Viviane Araujo (11-5 MMA).

The main card lineup also features the return of the always exciting Michel Pereira, who is set to take on Andre Petroski in a middleweight contest.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 81 Main card (7 pm EST on ESPN+)

Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Edson Barboza (146) –

Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Viviane Araujo (126) –

Jonathan Martinez (136) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5) –

Michel Pereira (186) vs. Andre Petroski (186) –

Edgar Chairez (129.5) vs. Daniel Lacerda (130) –

Christian Rodriguez (140)* vs. Cameron Saaiman (135.5) –

UFC Vegas 81 Preliminary card (4 pm EST on ESPN+)

Darren Elkins (146) vs. TJ Brown (146) –

Tainara Lisboa (133.5) vs. Ravena Oliveira (133) –

Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs. Brendon Marotte (155.5) –

Irina Alekseeva (135) vs. Melissa Dixon (135.5) –

Chris Gutierrez (136) vs. Heili Alateng (136) – Gutierrez def. Alateng by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Emily Ducote (115.5) – Ducote def. Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 81 main event between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza?