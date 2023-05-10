search

Henry Cejudo’s coach claims UFC 288 did insane pay-per-view numbers: “They need to be thanking us!”

By Josh Evanoff - May 10, 2023

According to Eric Albarracin, Henry Cejudo’s return did well on pay-per-view.

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo

‘Triple C’ returned to the octagon earlier this month against Aljamain Sterling. The bout was Cejudo’s first in three years, having been out of action since May 2020 knockout victory over Dominick Cruz. Sadly for the former champion, his return didn’t go as well as he’d hoped.

In the UFC 288 main event, ‘The Funk Master’ scored his third title defense by split decision. Following the defeat, Cejudo admitted that he wasn’t sure what he would do next. The former duel-weight champion planned to challenge Alexander Volkanovski with a win but has since shifted his focus to callout Merab Dvalishvili.

While Henry Cejudo did come up short in the main event, his coach, Eric Albarracin, has revealed that the former champion did well at the box office. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Captain’ discussed the event. There, he alleged that UFC 288 did over 700,000 pay-per-view buys.

It’s worth noting that prior to his retirement, Cejudo barely reached a fraction of those numbers on pay-per-view. However, according to Albarracin, the former bantamweight champion seemingly earned a massive fanbase in his time away.

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, UFC 288

Image Credit: @UFC/Twitter

Eric Albarracin discusses UFC 288 pay-per-view buyrate

“They’re cursing at my long islanders? I’m from New York. You know why they’re booing you? Because they know you lost. Now you’re trying to benefit off the cringe? Are you serious?” Eric Albarracin stated on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani. “Do you know how many pay-per-views he got? 700,000. They need to be thanking us, [Aljamain Sterling] never even got 200,000 on a pay-per-view. This one was 700,000.”

He continued,  “[700,000 buys on] ESPN Plus, which was more than double anything that he’s got.”

What do you make of this news? Do you believe UFC 288 did 700,000 pay-per-view buys? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Henry Cejudo UFC 288

Related

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC

Henry Cejudo reacts to Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski celebrating his UFC 288 loss: “I’ve reached f**king accolades that these dudes wish they’ve accomplished”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili accepts challenge from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo: “I will take another of Aljamain Sterling’s leftovers… For now!”

Susan Cox - May 9, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili has accepted the challenge he received from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo. UFC 288 took place last Saturday, May 6th which saw Aljamain Sterling  (23-3 MMA) defeat Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) via split […]

Conor McGregor, Henry Cejudo, UFC, UFC 288
Henry Cejudo

Conor McGregor tells Henry Cejudo to "dust if off and come back" following recent Twitter feud

Jeffrey Walter - May 8, 2023

Conor McGregor has seemingly buried the hatchet with Henry Cejudo, only a day after the two engaged in some heated exchanges on Twitter. It was just two nights ago in the main event of UFC […]

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, UFC 288
Belal Muhammad

What's next for the stars of UFC 288?

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2023

The UFC returned to Newark, New Jersey on Saturday for UFC 288 which saw the men’s bantamweight title on the line. In the main event, Aljamain Sterling was looking to defend his bantamweight title for […]

Henry Cejudo, Dominick Cruz
Henry Cejudo

Dominick Cruz explains why Henry Cejudo winning at UFC 288 would have been “catastrophic” for the bantamweight division

Chris Taylor - May 8, 2023

Dominick Cruz was happy to see Aljamain Sterling get the nod over Henry Cejudo in last weekend’s UFC 288 main event. Cejudo (16-3 MMA) returned to the Octagon for the first time in over three […]

Demetrious Johnson, Henry Cejudo

Demetrious Johnson thought Henry Cejudo had done enough to get the nod over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288

Susan Cox - May 8, 2023
UFC

Henry Cejudo shuts down talk of retirement, calls out Merab Dvalishvili for UFC Boston

Susan Cox - May 8, 2023

Henry Cejudo is shutting down talk of retirement and calling out Merab Dvalishvili for UFC Boston. Cejudo is currently recovering from his split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling this past Saturday, May 6th at the […]

Henry Cejudo, Conor McGregor, Coach MacDaddy, UFC, UFC 288
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo responds to coaching jab from Conor McGregor: "Your grappling is so you bad you can’t even submit a clean urine sample"

Jeffrey Walter - May 7, 2023

The war of insults between Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor continued this evening with ‘Triple C’ getting in the latest jab. Cejudo (16-3 MMA) and McGregor (22-6 MMA) have never seen eye to eye, thanks […]

Brandon Moreno, Henry Cejudo, UFC, UFC 288
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo responds to callout from UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno

Chris Taylor - May 7, 2023

Former ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo has responded after being called out by reigning UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. Cejudo (16-3 MMA) returned to the Octagon for the first time in over three years in the […]

Sean O'Malley, UFC, Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo

Sean O’Malley says he scored the UFC 288 main event for Henry Cejudo: “I thought Henry was up 3-1 going into the fifth”

Fernando Quiles - May 7, 2023

Sean O’Malley doesn’t agree with the outcome of the UFC 288 main event title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Sterling put the UFC Bantamweight Championship on the line against Cejudo inside the Prudential […]