ONE 171: Qatar gets two ONE World Title headliners  

ONE 171: Qatar has only just been announced but that hasn’t stopped ONE Championship from getting started on adding bouts to the fold.

On Thursday, 20 February, 2025, ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty will defend his crown against #1-ranked contender Wei Rui inside Lusail Sports Arena.

Haggerty enjoyed a meteoric rise to bantamweight superstardom in 2023. He kicked things off in the division with a shocking knockout of former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama in April to claim the crown.

The following November, he added the division’s vacant kickboxing crown to his list with a thunderous stoppage of bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade, becoming a two-sport ONE World Champion.

But after losing his Muay Thai crown to Thai megastar Superlek Kiatmoo9 this past September at ONE 168, his seven-fight winning streak came to a close. He’ll be eager to return to winning ways this February, but Wei will be determined to keep his man down.

One of China’s greatest strikers, “Demon Blade” showed his worth in his ONE debut this past March with a three-round blistering of former bantamweight kickboxing king Hiroki Akimoto in May, improving to a staggering 70-3 record.

As China’s first-ever K-1 World Champion, Wei would love to further enhance his legacy by beating one of the world’s best strikers for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE 171.