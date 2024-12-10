ONE 171: Qatar gets two ONE World Title headliners
ONE 171: Qatar has only just been announced but that hasn’t stopped ONE Championship from getting started on adding bouts to the fold.
On Thursday, 20 February, 2025, ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty will defend his crown against #1-ranked contender Wei Rui inside Lusail Sports Arena.
Haggerty enjoyed a meteoric rise to bantamweight superstardom in 2023. He kicked things off in the division with a shocking knockout of former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama in April to claim the crown.
The following November, he added the division’s vacant kickboxing crown to his list with a thunderous stoppage of bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade, becoming a two-sport ONE World Champion.
But after losing his Muay Thai crown to Thai megastar Superlek Kiatmoo9 this past September at ONE 168, his seven-fight winning streak came to a close. He’ll be eager to return to winning ways this February, but Wei will be determined to keep his man down.
One of China’s greatest strikers, “Demon Blade” showed his worth in his ONE debut this past March with a three-round blistering of former bantamweight kickboxing king Hiroki Akimoto in May, improving to a staggering 70-3 record.
As China’s first-ever K-1 World Champion, Wei would love to further enhance his legacy by beating one of the world’s best strikers for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE 171.
Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks collide in trilogy to unify ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship at ONE 171: Qatar
A huge trilogy will also be taking place at ONE 171: Qatar when reigning strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio and interim titleholder Jarred Brooks unify the gold.
Their first clash at ONE 164 in December 2022 saw Brooks pick Pacio apart across five rounds to become king. But a year later, a spike from Brooks just 52 seconds into their rematch saw the American disqualified and the World Title change hands.
Since then, Brooks established himself as interim king with a first-round submission of Gustavo Balart this past August, while Pacio continued to recover from a knee injury.
Now tied at one win apiece, the trilogy for the undisputed gold will settle the score once and for all.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Topics:ONE Championship