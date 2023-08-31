Henry Cejudo claims to know UFC 292 pay-per-view buyrate, takes aim at Sean O’Malley’s star power for lack of buys: “That’s it”

By Cole Shelton - August 31, 2023

Henry Cejudo says he knows how much UFC 292 did in pay-per-view buys, which featured Sean O’Malley fighting for the belt.

Henry Cejudo, Sean O'Malley

In the main event of UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling was defending his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley, in ‘Suga’s’ first pay-per-view headliner. O’Malley is a massive star on social media, but many were curious to see if that would translate to pay-per-view buys, which is important for the UFC.

Although on paper UFC 292 was a solid card and had O’Malley atop the bill, Cejudo says the event did not do as well as many would have thought.

“There are kudos I will give to Sean O’Malley. Sean O’Malley can sell a fight. He has the hair, every once in a while he comes up with a good comment, every once in a while, he dresses like a dirty Q-tip. Looks like a walking tampon. But, that being said, there is a marketing tool behind him,” Henry Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “And, guess what, guys, I have friends at ESPN. I’m not gonna say who, but Sean O’Malley, you guys wanna know what Sean O’Malley’s buys did, he did anywhere between 300,000 to 350,000. That’s it. That’s all Sean O’Malley made in pay-per-view buys.

“Tag ESPN, tag everybody from ESPN. Is 350,000 pay-per-view buys, is that a surplus or is that down? The other guy who will more likely will probably is Aljamain Sterling,” Cejudo continued. “Everyone was projecting that this event was one of the biggest of the year. It’s not true. So, my question is to Sean O’Malley. So you have that sauce to sell, do you have that sauce to be a pay-per-view superstar? Yeah, you just won the belt but you would imagine you’re fighting in Boston against a current champ who has gone down and got wins over legends, how big is the name of Sean O’Malley? Yeah, does he have a following through Instagram? 100 percent. But my question is can he sell pay-per-views?”

Although since pay-per-views have been controlled by ESPN, the number of buys hasn’t become as public. But, in recent memory, UFC 274 which was headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje did 400,000 PPV buys.

As well, it’s uncertain if Henry Cejudo does know the real numbers. But, if he’s right 300,000 to 350,000 is likely a bit of a disappointment for Sean O’Malley’s pay-per-view headlining debut.

Henry Cejudo Sean O'Malley UFC

Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja

Brandon Royval hints at impending Alexandre Pantoja fight announcement: "And New"

Josh Evanoff - August 31, 2023
Daniel Cormier and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Daniel Cormier casts doubt on Ronda Rousey returning to the Octagon at UFC 300: "Don't believe for one second"

Josh Evanoff - August 31, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t buy the idea that Ronda Rousey will fight again.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley sides with Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili, says he "wouldn't want to fight a teammate" either

Cole Shelton - August 31, 2023

Sean O’Malley is siding with Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili as he says he wouldn’t want to fight a teammate either.

Dominick-Cruz-Sean-O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Dominick Cruz reacts to Sean O’Malley dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292: “O'Malley is as good as everyone wants him to be”

Susan Cox - August 31, 2023

Dominick Cruz is reacting to Sean O’Malley dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Nick Diaz, UFC 261
UFC

Photos | Nick Diaz appears to be in phenomenal shape amidst comeback rumors

Susan Cox - August 31, 2023

Former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz appears to be in phenomenal shape amidst rumors of a possible UFC comeback.

Big John McCarthy, Ariel Helwani, , Robbie Lawler, Ben Askren, Greg Hardy, Alistair Overeem

John McCarthy is not sold on Dana White’s comments regarding a UFC comeback for Ronda Rousey

Susan Cox - August 31, 2023
Dana White Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili’s manager responds to criticism from UFC President Dana White: “Let's find out who the best in the world is. I can tell you it aint #6 Chito Vera”

Susan Cox - August 31, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili’s manager is responding to the recent criticism his fighter received from UFC President, Dana White.

Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac
Sergei Spivac

Pro fighters make their picks for Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

Cole Shelton - August 31, 2023

In the main event of UFC Paris, a battle of top-seven heavyweights goes down as Ciryl Gane takes on Serghei Spivac. Heading into the fight, Gane is a -174 favorite while the Moldovan is a +136 underdog on FanDuel.

Darren Till, UFC 244, ufc rankings
UFC

Darren Till pleads guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified

Harry Kettle - August 31, 2023

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has opted to plead guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Jon Jones heaps praise on newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley: “He reminds me a lot of McGregor”

Harry Kettle - August 31, 2023

Jon Jones has praised UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and his rise to prominence in mixed martial arts.