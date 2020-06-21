Pros react to Curtis Blaydes defeating Alexander Volkov at UFC on ESPN 11

A key heavyweight bout between perennial contenders Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov headlined tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11 event.

Blaydes (13-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a second-round TKO victory over former champion Junior dos Santos. Both of Blaydes two career losses have come against top division contender Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (31-7 MMA) was most previously seen in action at November’s UFC event in Moscow, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Greg Hardy. The former Bellator heavyweight champion had gone 5-1 since making his Octagon debut in November 0f 2016.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11 headliner proved to be a grueling twenty-five minute battle. Curtis Blaydes was able to utilize his dominant wrestling skills to keep the fight on the canvas for the better portion of the opening four rounds. However, in round five Volkov was able find his range and wound up rocking Blaydes on multiple occasions. Unfortunately for the Russian, his late comeback was not enough to overcome the earlier points obtained by Blaydes and he ultimately lost the fight by was of judges decision.

Official UFC on ESPN 11 Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Blaydes defeating Volkov below:

Who would you like to see Curtis Blaydes fight next following his decision victory over Alexander Volkov at tonight’s event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

