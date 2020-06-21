Pros react to Curtis Blaydes defeating Alexander Volkov at UFC on ESPN 11

A key heavyweight bout between perennial contenders Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov headlined tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11 event.

Blaydes (13-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a second-round TKO victory over former champion Junior dos Santos. Both of Blaydes two career losses have come against top division contender Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (31-7 MMA) was most previously seen in action at November’s UFC event in Moscow, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Greg Hardy. The former Bellator heavyweight champion had gone 5-1 since making his Octagon debut in November 0f 2016.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11 headliner proved to be a grueling twenty-five minute battle. Curtis Blaydes was able to utilize his dominant wrestling skills to keep the fight on the canvas for the better portion of the opening four rounds. However, in round five Volkov was able find his range and wound up rocking Blaydes on multiple occasions. Unfortunately for the Russian, his late comeback was not enough to overcome the earlier points obtained by Blaydes and he ultimately lost the fight by was of judges decision.

Official UFC on ESPN 11 Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Blaydes defeating Volkov below:

I think Blaydes gonna make it look easy idk just have this feeling #UFCVegas3 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 21, 2020

How Sharp is Blaydes wrestling offense ? That may be the difference in this Fight vs Drago #UFCVegas3 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 21, 2020

Easy takedown wow — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 21, 2020

Takedown was faster than mine! Sheeesh! #UFCVegas3 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 21, 2020

Blaydes would have way more ko’s if uFC had pride rules #UFCVegas3 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 21, 2020

Curtis knees of Blaydes ayeeeeee #UFCVegas3 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 21, 2020

Easy work for Blaydes #UFCVegas3 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 21, 2020

Blaydes looking great ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 21, 2020

Looks like it’s going to be a long night for Volkov #UFCVegas3 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 21, 2020

@RazorBlaydes265 said he would Ragdoll Volkov and he is delivering 👏🏽 #UFCVegas3 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 21, 2020

Good ole @RazorBlaydes265 is doing work!!! LETS GOOOO BABY!! #UFCVegas3 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 21, 2020

Blaydes crushing him through Rd 2! — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 21, 2020

Curtis Blaydes is like the Heavyweight @MerabDvalishvil! Non-stop takedowns! #UFCVegas3 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 21, 2020

Curtis out here with the total domination #UFCVegas3 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) June 21, 2020

Blaydes double after the jab is 💵!! #UFCVegas3 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 21, 2020

Damn Blaydes is efficient! — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 21, 2020

Main event boring AF — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) June 21, 2020

Blaydes is breathing pretty hard and slowing down. We may have a upset people! #UFCVegas3 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 21, 2020

It’s very rare for heavyweights go the distance. What a fight! #UFCVegas3 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 21, 2020

Blaydes definitely deserves a title shot. But I’m first in line 🤷‍♂️ #UFCVegas3 #UNCROWNEDCHAMP — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 21, 2020

Damn give the man a minute before he passes out @Jon_Anik 😂 — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) June 21, 2020

Who would you like to see Curtis Blaydes fight next following his decision victory over Alexander Volkov at tonight’s event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 20, 2020