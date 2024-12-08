Marcelo Garcia to face Japanese grappler Masakazu Imanari at ONE 170

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2024

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Marcelo Garcia has found a worthy adversary in his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut at ONE 170.  

Marcelo Garcia

The legendary grappler will collide with fellow icon Masakazu Imanari on Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena in an openweight submission grappling tilt.  

Garcia is heralded as one of the greatest grapplers to ever set foot on the mats. He is a five-time IBJJF World Champion and four-time ADCC World Champion. But he hasn’t competed since winning gold at the 2011 ADCC World Championships.  

Having overcome cancer at 41 years old, the fire has been reignited in him once again. So it’s only right to pit him against a fellow decorated superstar in Imanari.  

The Japanese dynamo has collected many victories across his career in dominant style. He’s done this using his signature leg locks that have become commonplace across BJJ and MMA competition.  

Imanari has cemented himself in combat sports folklore with his vintage “Imanari Roll.” The technique has now been adopted by many fighters around the world. Somehow, some way, though, the grappling giants have never crossed paths. And that makes it all the more exciting at ONE 170 in January.   

Marcelo Garcia looking to kick off 2025 in style 

Marcelo Garcia will have the grappling world tuning in to see his first bout in 14 years this January, so he’ll want to get things off to a flying start. 

The announcement of a dream encounter with Imanari has already caused a stir among submission grappling aficionados, with many believing it will come down to the wire on the night.

Given Garcia’s decorated acumen, there are high expectations for his ONE Championship debut at ONE 170 on Friday, January 24.  

Should he surpass the exponential threat that is Masakazu Imanari, the Brazilian could put himself in line for a shot at a ONE World Title in the coming year.

ONE Championship

