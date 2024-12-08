Marcelo Garcia to face Japanese grappler Masakazu Imanari at ONE 170

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Marcelo Garcia has found a worthy adversary in his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut at ONE 170.

The legendary grappler will collide with fellow icon Masakazu Imanari on Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena in an openweight submission grappling tilt.

Garcia is heralded as one of the greatest grapplers to ever set foot on the mats. He is a five-time IBJJF World Champion and four-time ADCC World Champion. But he hasn’t competed since winning gold at the 2011 ADCC World Championships.

Having overcome cancer at 41 years old, the fire has been reignited in him once again. So it’s only right to pit him against a fellow decorated superstar in Imanari.

The Japanese dynamo has collected many victories across his career in dominant style. He’s done this using his signature leg locks that have become commonplace across BJJ and MMA competition.

Imanari has cemented himself in combat sports folklore with his vintage “Imanari Roll.” The technique has now been adopted by many fighters around the world. Somehow, some way, though, the grappling giants have never crossed paths. And that makes it all the more exciting at ONE 170 in January.