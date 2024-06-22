Pros react after Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was co-headlined by a key heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov.

Pavlovich was looking to get back in the win column after suffering a knockout loss to Tom Aspinall (14-4 MMA) last November at UFC 295 in a bout for the promotion‘s interim heavyweight title. That setback had snapped a six-fight winning streak for the 32-year-old, with all 6 of those previous victories coming by way of KO / TKO.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov entered the Octagon sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Tai Tuivasa last September at UFC 293 (see that here). Prior to that, ‘Drago’ had picked up TKO victories over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Romanov respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Saudi Arabia c0-main event resulted in a dominant performance for the former Bellator champion. ‘Drago’ was able to utilize his low kicks and jab to frustrate and overwhelm Pavlovich, seemingly cruising to a unanimous decision victory. The win marked Volkov’s fourth in a row and likely sets him up for a title eliminator bout in his next appearance.

Official UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Alexander Volkov def. Sergei Pavlovich by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pavlovich vs. Volkov’ below:

I got Sergei in this one. His pressure and boxing I think will over whelm Volkov #UFCSaudiArabia — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 22, 2024

Those are some big boys #UFCSaudiArabia — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 22, 2024

Sergei Pavlovich first time seeing the second round in the UFC.#UFCSaudiArabia — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 22, 2024

20-18 Volkov Masterful performance thus far to neutralize Pavlovich — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 22, 2024

Time for Serge to open up. Volkov getting his hand raised in 2 minutes. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 22, 2024

Sergei Pavlovich shoved Alexander Volkov after their fight 👀 #UFCSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/UbzcEcQl39 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 22, 2024

