Dana White reacts to the UFC 306 co-main event that saw Valentina Shevchenko dethrone Alexa Grasso: “I cannot let that drive me crazy”

Dana White on Dull UFC 306 Co-Headliner

During the UFC 306 post-fight press conference, Kevin Iole asked Dana White for his thoughts on how the trilogy fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso played out, as well as the negative response to the bout.

“You can put on $20 million worth of production, but you can’t control the fights,” White said. “They’re gonna be what they are. So, I cannot let that drive me crazy.”

Given how close the rematch between Shevchenko and Grasso was, few could’ve expected one-way traffic in the trilogy. While this one didn’t deliver fireworks, at least it opens the door for the women’s flyweight division to move on to fresher title matches.

Manon Fiorot, who served as a backup option for UFC 306, seems poised to challenge Shevchenko for the 125-pound gold in the near future. Fiorot is on a 12-fight winning streak and her lone pro MMA loss took place in her debut back in 2018. How soon the UFC would book her in a championship fight remains to be seen, but the title picture in the women’s flyweight division seems much clearer after UFC 306.