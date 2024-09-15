Dana White reacts to the UFC 306 co-main event that saw Valentina Shevchenko dethrone Alexa Grasso: “I cannot let that drive me crazy”

By Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given his reaction to the lackluster UFC 306 co-headliner.

Dana White

Valentina Shevchenko reclaimed the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship with her one-sided unanimous decision victory over Alexa Grasso. It was the grappling of “Bullet” that proved to be too much for Grasso. While we’re back to the days of Shevchenko hitting the dance moves as a UFC champion, fans weren’t exactly thrilled with the lack of action in her title fight.

White was asked about Shevchenko’s showing and whether or not it was frustrating seeing the crowd inside the Sphere go silent during the fight.

RELATED: VIDEO | NEW CHAMPS MERAB DVALISHVILI AND VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO SHOW OFF THEIR DANCE MOVES BACKSTAGE AT UFC 306

Dana White on Dull UFC 306 Co-Headliner

During the UFC 306 post-fight press conference, Kevin Iole asked Dana White for his thoughts on how the trilogy fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso played out, as well as the negative response to the bout.

“You can put on $20 million worth of production, but you can’t control the fights,” White said. “They’re gonna be what they are. So, I cannot let that drive me crazy.”

Given how close the rematch between Shevchenko and Grasso was, few could’ve expected one-way traffic in the trilogy. While this one didn’t deliver fireworks, at least it opens the door for the women’s flyweight division to move on to fresher title matches.

Manon Fiorot, who served as a backup option for UFC 306, seems poised to challenge Shevchenko for the 125-pound gold in the near future. Fiorot is on a 12-fight winning streak and her lone pro MMA loss took place in her debut back in 2018.  How soon the UFC would book her in a championship fight remains to be seen, but the title picture in the women’s flyweight division seems much clearer after UFC 306.

