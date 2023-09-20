Robert Whittaker has given his thoughts on the Noche UFC main event controversy between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Last weekend, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko battled it out over the UFC flyweight championship. It was a tight and tense affair but in the end, the contest was ruled a split draw, with Grasso therefore retaining the belt.

However, one of the big controversies coming out of the event was the 10-8 scorecard awarded to Alexa Grasso in the fifth round by judge Mike Bell. While she’d clearly gotten the better of Shevchenko, it didn’t seem as if she had done enough to warrant a 10-8.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Robert Whittaker admitted that he felt as if Valentina Shevchenko should’ve gotten the nod.