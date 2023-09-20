Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker weighs in on the Noche UFC main event controversy: “I probably would have scored it in Shevchenko’s favor”

By Harry Kettle - September 20, 2023

Robert Whittaker has given his thoughts on the Noche UFC main event controversy between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Valentina Shevchenko

Last weekend, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko battled it out over the UFC flyweight championship. It was a tight and tense affair but in the end, the contest was ruled a split draw, with Grasso therefore retaining the belt.

However, one of the big controversies coming out of the event was the 10-8 scorecard awarded to Alexa Grasso in the fifth round by judge Mike Bell. While she’d clearly gotten the better of Shevchenko, it didn’t seem as if she had done enough to warrant a 10-8.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Robert Whittaker admitted that he felt as if Valentina Shevchenko should’ve gotten the nod.

Whittaker favored Shevchenko in close decision

“Me, personally, if I was to score the fight, I probably would have scored it in Shevchenko’s favor, and I think she won three of the five. But in saying that, though, it wouldn’t have been mind blowing for Grasso to have won because she did have some really strong rounds like the round where she got the knockdown, she finished on Shevchenko’s back. She was pushing, putting a lot of pressure, and pressure is, I feel in MMA at the moment, is being scored very highly.”

“But what I don’t understand is the way it played out,” Whittaker continued. “It wasn’t like it was scored 10-9, 10-9 split both ways, don’t know what’s going on. No, it was that last round, that last round that Mike Bell scored a 10-8 in Grasso’s favor, and that is mind blowing.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Whittaker? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

