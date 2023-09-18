Valentina Shevchenko takes aim at ‘unfair’ 10-8 scorecard leading to Alexa Grasso draw: “Live with that mistake forever”

By Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contender Valentina Shevchenko has taken aim at the judges after her draw with Alexa Grasso.

Valentina Shevchenko

‘Bullet’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC Noche on Saturday. There, she faced Alexa Grasso in a rematch of their UFC 235 classic from March. That night earlier this year, the Mexican fighter won by third-round submission, ending Valentina Shevchenko’s lengthy title reign.

Their second fight was once again, an absolute classic. This time, however, Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso went back and forth for five rounds. However, the title didn’t change hands, as the fight was ruled a draw. A highly controversial scorecard from Mike Bell was the reason why.

The judge scored the final round 10-8, for Alexa Grasso. Since fight night, many have taken aim at Mike Bell for the scorecard, and now Valentina Shevchenko has given her take. On The MMA Hour, the former champion stated that he would have to live with the mistake for the rest of his life.

Alexa Grasso punches Valentina Shevchenko at Noche UFC

(via Zuffa LLC)

“I’m very proud of the work I did inside the octagon,” Valentina Shevchenko stated recapping her draw with Alexa Grasso on Saturday. “I know [I won] three rounds for certain in that fight, it was my rounds, I won those rounds. From other side, I was [thinking] a few things in the fight were completely unfair. Yes, definitely the scorecards in the final round, 10-8, Mike Bell he did something that was inexplicable things.”

He continued, “I think the whole world would love to hear the explanation. But, from the other side, it’s not me. He’s going to live with that mistake forever.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso 3?

