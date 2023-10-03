Yoel Romero believes Israel Adesanya was “scared” against Sean Strickland

By Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Yoel Romero thinks Israel Adesanya fought scared against Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya, Yoel Romero

Adesanya was coming off a KO win over Alex Pereira back in April, and the fight against Strickland was one he didn’t want in the first place. Instead, ‘The Last Stylebender’ wanted to face Dricus Du Plessis, but an injury kept him from getting the bout.

Although Israel Adesnya was a fight removed from getting knocked out by Alex Pereira last November, Yoel Romero thinks that still impacted the champ, especially after getting rocked in the first round. Even in the rematch, Adesanya absorbed some damaging blows and Romero thinks the damage caught up to Adesanya against Strickland.

“What I think is right now, when you have a fight and you take the damage, like Alex make against Izzy, now Izzy has a little problem, not too much,” Romero said on the Overdogs Podcast (h/t MMAJunkie). “That’s what I’m thinking. Now he’s scared a little bit because he needs more time to recover. When you take a lot of punches in one fight, you lose – no excuses. Maybe if he had more time to recover, the fight would be different. Believe me … when he lost to Alex, he took a lot of punches.”

RELATED: Dricus Du Plessis responds to criticism from Dana White.

Israel Adesanya has been one of the most active champions in the UFC, so perhaps Yoel Romero is onto something. Adesanya would often get right back into a training camp, and Romero believes he never fully let his body heal, which is why he fought scared against Sean Strickland.

Since the loss, Israel Adesanya has been campaigning for a rematch with Sean Strickland. Yet, Romero doesn’t think that should happen. Instead, he believes Strickland should face Dricus Du Plessis next, then Jared Cannonier, and if he wins both of those, then the rematch with Adesanya.

“If he’s (Du Plessis) good, that’s the guy he needs to fight,” Romero said of Strickland’s next opponent. “After this, ‘Killa Gorilla’ (Cannonier), and after this, the rematch with Izzy.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC Yoel Romero

Related

Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso reveals surgery on broken hand, teases Valentina Shevchenko trilogy: "I will be mega ready"

Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2023
Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson believes he'll have speed advantage over Paddy Pimblett: "Faster now than I've ever been"

Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson believes he’ll be faster than Paddy Pimblett.

Stipe Miocic, Jake Paul, Logan Paul
UFC

Stipe Miocic uncertain on fighting future after UFC 295: "Once it’s done, we’ll figure it out"

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Stipe Miocic isn’t sure what his fighting future holds.

Grant Dawson
Grant Dawson

Grant Dawson says game plan against Bobby Green is straightforward, eyes Dan Hooker in December with a win

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Grant Dawson didn’t expect to get his first UFC main event already but he is excited for it.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, UFC 280, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Michael Bisping shares some advice for Charles Oliveira ahead of Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 3, 2023

Michael Bisping is sharing some advice for Charles Oliveira ahead of his rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

Dana-White-Chatri-Sityodtong-ONE Championship

ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong takes aim at the UFC roster: “A typical UFC fighter is a D-1 college wrestler”

Susan Cox - October 3, 2023
Chael Sonnen
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen names the opponent he would “love” to see Aljamain Sterling fight in his featherweight debut

Susan Cox - October 3, 2023

Chael Sonnen is naming the opponent he would ‘love’ to see Aljamain Sterling fight in his featherweight debut.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 141 and UFC Vegas 80
Chris Gutierrez

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 141 with Grant Dawson, Alex Morono, Ricky Glenn, and Chris Gutierrez

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

The 141st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 80 this Saturday.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Renato Moicano takes aim at “delusional” Michael Chandler: “Conor is not going to fight him”

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2023

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano has hit out at Michael Chandler as he continues to wait for a fight against Conor McGregor.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev shuts down Charles Oliveira's complaint about fighting in Abu Dhabi: "Makes no sense"

Josh Evanoff - October 2, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has responded to Charles Oliveira.