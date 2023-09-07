Alexa Grasso presented with custom belt from UFC President Dana White: “This will be her championship belt”

“UFC Noche” is nearly a week away, and the promotion is pulling out all the stops to ensure the event captures the essence of Mexican Independence Day. Dana White admitted the UFC missed the boat on bringing the Mexican fanbase the best event possible. Still, it’s a near-perfect alternative with Alexa Grasso as the headliner in the highly-anticipated flyweight title rematch against Valentina Shevchenko.

White posted a newly minted surprise for Alexa Grasso, who upset then-champion Shevchenko in March at UFC 285. A UFC champion is getting a custom-made country-themed belt for the first time in promotional history. Not to be confused with the lineal title; however, White revealed Alexa Grasso will get to keep the custom belt, win or lose.

This is the new belt that will be presented to @AlexaGrasso for #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/ZI4rmaOYHs — danawhite (@danawhite) September 6, 2023

“So, his company, which is based in Mexico, made this belt for Alexa Grasso,” White said. “This will be her championship belt. She’ll have the other one, but we’ll present her with this one. And she’s gonna defend the title against Shevchenko on Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16.”

Although the event is not a formal pay-per-view offering, it is treated as a pre-COVID UFC Fight Night event. It is open to the public at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nev. White said Tuesday at the post-fight press conference for episode five of Dana White’s Contender Series the promotion had not originally planned the event but altered the schedule to make it a reality. The rematch is Alexa Grasso’s first title defense.

For those who are unable to attend “UFC Noche” live, the event will air at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ESPN+, as the card features a plethora of international talent, which includes Raul Rosas Jr., Jack Della Maddalena, and Daniel Zellhuber, to name a few.

The promotion’s next pay-per-view offering takes place in Australia with UFC 293, headlined by Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland for the middleweight title Saturday night.

