Israel Adesanya highly doubts Sean Strickland will follow through on “man dance” proclamation: “He’s selling wolf tickets when he talks about that”

By Harry Kettle - September 7, 2023

Israel Adesanya doesn’t believe that Sean Strickland will do the “man dance” with him when they collide at UFC 293.

This Saturday night, Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight championship when he goes head to head with Sean Strickland. It will serve as the first time he’s defended the strap in his second reign, following his knockout win over Alex Pereira earlier this year.

Strickland, meanwhile, will be competing for the belt for the first time in his UFC career. When he does, he wants to make an impact, and he’s even made it known that he wants to stand and trade with ‘Stylebender’.

In the eyes of Adesanya, though, that isn’t likely to happen. In a recent interview, he explained what he wants to go down this weekend.

Adesanya goes after Strickland

“I hope he wrestles,” Adesanya said at media day. “If not, cool – stand and bang. Do the ‘man dance,’ as you will. He’s selling wolf tickets when he talks about that, by the way. I don’t think he’s going to man dance with me, and if he does, I’m a better dancer than him.”

“I don’t want to knock him out, if that makes sense,” Adesanya said. “It’s just, 1+1 is 2, and I’m going to knock him out. I’d rather submit him to be honest. I want to submit him, but what we’ve worked on and what he does, and his ego, and his brain is just a peanut. So, 1+1 is 2, water is wet, Sean Strickland is getting slept.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe will happen when Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland square off later this week? Let us know your thoughts on the match-up, BJPENN Nation!

