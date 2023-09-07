Israel Adesanya highly doubts Sean Strickland will follow through on “man dance” proclamation: “He’s selling wolf tickets when he talks about that”

Israel Adesanya doesn’t believe that Sean Strickland will do the “man dance” with him when they collide at UFC 293.

This Saturday night, Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight championship when he goes head to head with Sean Strickland. It will serve as the first time he’s defended the strap in his second reign, following his knockout win over Alex Pereira earlier this year.

Strickland, meanwhile, will be competing for the belt for the first time in his UFC career. When he does, he wants to make an impact, and he’s even made it known that he wants to stand and trade with ‘Stylebender’.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND SLAMS “F**KING PROSTITUTE” ISRAEL ADESANYA AHEAD OF UFC 293: “IZZY IS THE F**KING DEFINITION OF SPINELESS”

In the eyes of Adesanya, though, that isn’t likely to happen. In a recent interview, he explained what he wants to go down this weekend.