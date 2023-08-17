Raul Rosas Jr. books return at Noche UFC against Terrence Mitchell

By Susan Cox - August 17, 2023

Raul Rosas Jr. has booked his return to the Octagon at Noche UFC where he will take on Terrence Mitchell.

Raul Rosas Jr UFC

A bantamweight bout between Paul Rosas Jr. (7-1 MMA) and Terrence Mitchell (14-3 MMA) will take place on Saturday, September 16th at Noche UFC in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MMAJunkie was first to report the news.

El Nino Problema‘, at only 18, is already sporting a 1-1 record in the UFC. Initially meeting and defeating Jay Perrin (11-7 MMA) in the first round in December of 2022 at UFC 282, the young fighter earned a Performance of the Night bonus. Appearing for a second time in April of this year at UFC 287, Rosas Jr. was defeated by Christian Rodriguez (9-1 MMA) via unanimous decision.

Terrence Mitchell, 33, is also looking to find his way back into the win column after being defeated by TKO thanks to Cameron Saaiman (9-0 MMA) just last month at UFC 290. Prior to that loss, ‘Terr-Bear’ was sporting 11 victories in a row in the cage.

The main event on September 16th will also feature a women’s flyweight title fight rematch between champion Alexa Grasso (16-3 MMA) and former champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4 MMA). The two last battled it out in April of this year at UFC 285 where it was Grasso defeating ‘Bullet’ via submission at 4:34 of round 4.

With the addition of Roasas Jr. vs Mitchell, the current Noche UFC lineup can be found below:

  • Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland
  • Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez
  • Loopy Godinez vs. Sam Hughes
  • Terrence Mitchell vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
  • Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
  • Iasmin Lucindo vs. Elise Reed
  • Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Are you excited to see Raul Rosas Jr. return to the Octagon? Do you think he can defeat Terrence Mitchell?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Raul Rosas Jr. UFC

