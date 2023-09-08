Valentina Shevchenko vows to “destroy” Alexa Grasso in rematch at Noche UFC: “I go there to take what is mine”

By Harry Kettle - September 8, 2023

Valentina Shevchenko has vowed to destroy Alexa Grasso when they collide in their title rematch next weekend.

Valentina Shevchenko

Back in March, Alexa Grasso shocked the world. She submitted Valentina Shevchenko to capture the UFC flyweight championship, bringing an end to what was a dominant reign.

Within the context of upsets in women’s MMA, this was certainly one of the biggest – especially in the UFC. Alas, we all knew a rematch would be coming, and they’ll be running it back at Noche UFC on September 16.

RELATED: ALEXA GRASSO VOWS TO FINISH VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO AGAIN IN THE HEADLINER OF INAUGURAL NOCHE UFC EVENT: “THIS WON’T BE DIFFERENT”

Many fans are split down the middle when it comes to actually predicting a winner. In the eyes of Shevchenko, though, there’s only one way this fight is going.

Shevchenko is ready

“MMA is a complete fight style – I am a complete MMA fighter. I have to focus on everything. I cannot focus on only one thing, and then in the fight it changes and I’m not prepared – no. The fighters fight on the high level competition have to work on everything.”

“I go there for the victory. I go there to destroy my opponent. I go there not to joke around. I go there to take what is mine, and show not the best version, but the greatest version of me.”

It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is as confident as she’s ever appeared to be. The former champ knows how much it stung to lose the belt to Grasso, and she won’t go down without a real scrap.

What do you expect to happen when Valentina Shevchenko challenges Alexa Grasso for the flyweight championship next week? If Valentina is able to get the job done, how will she do it? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alexa Grasso UFC Valentina Shevchenko

Related

Dan Hardy

Dan Hardy explains why Jon Jones is not "gonna stick around" after UFC 295: "They took his d**k pills away from him"

Chris Taylor - September 7, 2023
Tai Tuivasa
Tai Tuivasa

Tai Tuivasa claims Alexander Volkov's chin "is not as strong as it needs to be" ahead of UFC 293

Cole Shelton - September 7, 2023

Tai Tuivasa doesn’t think Alexander Volkov’s chin will be able to take his punches at UFC 293.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.
Mark Zuckerberg

Dana White puts final nail in Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk: "Probably Not"

Josh Evanoff - September 7, 2023

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk is off the table.

Manel Kape and Israel Adesanya
Manel Kape

WATCH | Manel Kape and Israel Adesanya get into heated shouting match at UFC 293 press conference

Josh Evanoff - September 7, 2023

Things got heated between Manel Kape and Israel Adesanya at the UFC 293 presser earlier today.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury

WATCH | Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou faceoff ahead of boxing match in October

Cole Shelton - September 7, 2023

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou had a faceoff ahead of their highly-anticipated boxing match on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia.

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland

UFC 293 | Pro fighters make their picks for Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland title fight

Cole Shelton - September 7, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili reacts after Sean O’Malley claims he knocked him out at UFC 292

Susan Cox - September 7, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili is reacting after Sean O’Malley claims he knocked him out at UFC 292.

Tai Tuivasa shoey
UFC

Tai Tuivasa shares his prediction for UFC 293 title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland: “Death”

Susan Cox - September 7, 2023

Tai Tuivasa is sharing his prediction for the UFC 293 title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Michael Bisping
Israel Adesanya

Michael Bisping shares his thoughts on the middleweight GOAT debate: “He’s got the better style so far”

Susan Cox - September 7, 2023

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping is sharing his thoughts on the middleweight GOAT debate.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 290, UFC
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis advised he better “show up” at UFC 293 or risk losing a title shot

Susan Cox - September 7, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis is being advised that he better ‘show up’ at UFC 293 or he’ll risk losing a shot at the title.