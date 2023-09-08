Valentina Shevchenko vows to “destroy” Alexa Grasso in rematch at Noche UFC: “I go there to take what is mine”
Valentina Shevchenko has vowed to destroy Alexa Grasso when they collide in their title rematch next weekend.
Back in March, Alexa Grasso shocked the world. She submitted Valentina Shevchenko to capture the UFC flyweight championship, bringing an end to what was a dominant reign.
Within the context of upsets in women’s MMA, this was certainly one of the biggest – especially in the UFC. Alas, we all knew a rematch would be coming, and they’ll be running it back at Noche UFC on September 16.
Many fans are split down the middle when it comes to actually predicting a winner. In the eyes of Shevchenko, though, there’s only one way this fight is going.
Shevchenko is ready
“MMA is a complete fight style – I am a complete MMA fighter. I have to focus on everything. I cannot focus on only one thing, and then in the fight it changes and I’m not prepared – no. The fighters fight on the high level competition have to work on everything.”
“I go there for the victory. I go there to destroy my opponent. I go there not to joke around. I go there to take what is mine, and show not the best version, but the greatest version of me.”
It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is as confident as she’s ever appeared to be. The former champ knows how much it stung to lose the belt to Grasso, and she won’t go down without a real scrap.
