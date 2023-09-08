Valentina Shevchenko vows to “destroy” Alexa Grasso in rematch at Noche UFC: “I go there to take what is mine”

Valentina Shevchenko has vowed to destroy Alexa Grasso when they collide in their title rematch next weekend.

Back in March, Alexa Grasso shocked the world. She submitted Valentina Shevchenko to capture the UFC flyweight championship, bringing an end to what was a dominant reign.

Within the context of upsets in women’s MMA, this was certainly one of the biggest – especially in the UFC. Alas, we all knew a rematch would be coming, and they’ll be running it back at Noche UFC on September 16.

Many fans are split down the middle when it comes to actually predicting a winner. In the eyes of Shevchenko, though, there’s only one way this fight is going.