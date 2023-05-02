search
Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya UFC

The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is far from over: “I’m still better”

By Susan Cox - May 2, 2023
Israel Adesanya Alex Pereira

The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is far from over.

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have a history from kickboxing to MMA.

It was back in 2016 where Adesanya and Pereira fought at GLORY of Heroes 1 in China. It was Pereira who would ultimately secure a unanimous decision win over Adesanya.

The two met again at GLORY of Heroes 7 in 2017 in Brazil. Pereira in the third round delivered a devastating shot to the chin that dropped Adesanya in his tracks. It was to be the first time in his career that ‘The Last Stylebender’ was knocked out.

Forward to November of 2022, at UFC 281 that saw Pereira (7-2 MMA) and Adesanya (24-2 MMA) meet for the 1st time in a middleweight main event title fight in the Octagon. The result was a devastating TKO loss for Adesanya, with Pereira taking the title away from the 33 year old Adesanya.

With that TKO victory, the running score became Pereira 3 – Adesanya 0.

Well, that was about to change when the two met again at UFC 287 this past April at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Adesanya was to get his revenge and secure a KO win over Pereira at 4:21 of round 2 to once again become the UFC middleweight champion.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287, UFC

So now the question remains, will there be an MMA trilogy fight between ‘Poutan’ and ‘The Last Stylebender’?

If social media offers any clues, it could be what the fighters tweeted to each other as recently as today.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ Pereira stated:

“We are the best. But I’m still better. Number’s don’t lie. 3:1”

To which Israel Adesanya responded:

“It’s Quality over quantity over here. 3-1, you can keep that. Whatever helps you SLEEP at night…”

Would you like to see an Adesanya vs Pereira III? Who do you think would be the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz set for court hearing in June for involvement in New Orleans street fight

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023
Khaos Williams
Khaos Williams

Khaos Williams expects to add to his highlight-reel with KO win over Rolando Bedoya at UFC 288: "He's going to get put out, it's that simple"

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

Khaos Williams will finally be making the walk to the Octagon again. Williams hasn’t fought since May of last year when he suffered a split decision loss to Randy Brown. After the defeat, Williams says […]

Bryce Mitchell
Movsar Evloev

Bryce Mitchell forced out of UFC 288 fight against Movsar Evloev, replacement opponent found

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

UFC 288 has taken a hit as Bryce Mitchell is out of his scheduled fight. According to Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes, Mitchell has suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced to pull out […]

Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev responds to callout from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman

Susan Cox - May 2, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is responding to the callout from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman. Chimaev (12-0 MMA) last fought and defeated Kevin Holland (24-9 MMA) at UFC 279 in September of last year. Usman (20-3 MMA) […]

Just Scrap Radio 121, UFC 288
Khaos Williams

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 121 with Matt Frevola, Khaos Williams, Devin Clark, and Parker Porter

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

The 121st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 288 on Saturday. We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (2:13). Next, UFC welterweight Khaos Williams […]

Conor McGregor BKFC

Fans express concern over recent footage of Conor McGregor at BKFC 41 and ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ events: “Cocaine ain’t cheap”

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2023
Aljamain-Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling reveals the medical diagnosis that prevents him from competing in New York

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2023

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has spoken candidly about the medical diagnosis that means he cannot compete in the state of New York. This weekend, Aljamain Sterling returns to action. He’ll step into the Octagon to […]

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman wants main event matchup opposite Khamzat Chimaev: “Boom”

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2023

UFC star Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on a possible main event matchup between himself and Khamzat Chimaev. In the eyes of many, Kamaru Usman is one of the best fighters of the modern […]

Song Yadong, Ricky Simon
Song Yadong

What's next for Song Yadong and Ricky Simon after UFC Vegas 72?

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 72, top-15 bantamweights threw down as Song Yadong took on Ricky Simon. Yadong entered the fight coming off a main event loss to Cory Sandhagen as he suffered […]

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling lays out his path to retirement, including becoming champ-champ: "I think that is the perfect scenario"

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has plan for how he wants to finish off his career. In the main event of UFC 288 on Saturday, Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo, as ‘Triple […]