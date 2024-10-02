Ali Abdelaziz claims UFC’s Ottman Azaitar saved him from drowning in Hawaii: “He literally saved my life”
Prominent MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz nearly drowned in Hawaii.
Abdelaziz was in Hawaii when he and others went for a swim, including UFC lightweight Ottman Azaitar. While they were swimming, Abdelaziz, according to TMZ Sports, isn’t a strong swimmer, ended up in an area that was deeper than he anticipated. He couldn’t touch the bottom when his head started to dip below the water.
Azaitar then swam to land where he grabbed a rope-like vine. He brought it to Abdelaziz and reeled him into safety.
“Ottman’s a great kid. He has a big heart. He literally saved my life,” Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports.
Ali Abdelaziz also told the outlet that he believes he would have died had Ottman Azaitar not been there to save him. The plan is for Abdelaziz is to fly to Salt Lake City to attend UFC 307 where he has his client Kayla Harrison fighting Ketlen Vieira.
As for Ottman Azaitar’s fighting career, he’s currently 13-2 as a pro coming off a TKO loss to Francisco Prada. Before that, he was knocked out by Matt Frevola. Azaitar is 2-2 in the UFC as he also has KO wins over Khama Worthy and Teemu Packalen among others.
Ali Abdelaziz says Magomed Ankalaev not getting the title shot at UFC 307 is ‘bullshit’
Ali Abdelaziz represents several UFC fighters including Magomed Ankalaev who appears to be the No. 1 contender at light heavyweight.
Yet, Ankalaev won’t be getting the next title shot, instead, it will be Khalil Rountree facing Alex Pereira, which frustrates Abdelaziz.
“It’s bullsh*t he’s not getting a title shot. ‘He just fought for the title, too.’ This is kind of what the UFC said. But the reality, I believe he’s the best light heavyweight on the planet,” Abdelaziz said to ESPN. “I know it, you know it, Dana White knows it, Mick Maynard knows it. Alex Pereira became a big star – you can’t take this away from him. The guy is always game to fight. But every road has an end. Magomed Ankalaev will handle business, Alex Pereira will handle business, and these two guys will fight in 2025.”
The hope for Ali Abdelaziz is that his client will get the winner of Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ali Abdelaziz Ottman Azaitar UFC