Ali Abdelaziz claims UFC’s Ottman Azaitar saved him from drowning in Hawaii: “He literally saved my life”

Prominent MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz nearly drowned in Hawaii.

Abdelaziz was in Hawaii when he and others went for a swim, including UFC lightweight Ottman Azaitar. While they were swimming, Abdelaziz, according to TMZ Sports, isn’t a strong swimmer, ended up in an area that was deeper than he anticipated. He couldn’t touch the bottom when his head started to dip below the water.

Azaitar then swam to land where he grabbed a rope-like vine. He brought it to Abdelaziz and reeled him into safety.

“Ottman’s a great kid. He has a big heart. He literally saved my life,” Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports.

Ali Abdelaziz also told the outlet that he believes he would have died had Ottman Azaitar not been there to save him. The plan is for Abdelaziz is to fly to Salt Lake City to attend UFC 307 where he has his client Kayla Harrison fighting Ketlen Vieira.

As for Ottman Azaitar’s fighting career, he’s currently 13-2 as a pro coming off a TKO loss to Francisco Prada. Before that, he was knocked out by Matt Frevola. Azaitar is 2-2 in the UFC as he also has KO wins over Khama Worthy and Teemu Packalen among others.