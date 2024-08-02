Alexander Volkanovski claps back at Belal Muhammad, believes welterweight champ is “a good stylistic match up” for him

By Cole Shelton - August 1, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has clapped back at Belal Muhammad.

Alexander Volkanovski and Belal Muhammad

In the lead-up to UFC 304, Volkanovski claimed he thought Muhammad was a good stylistic matchup for him, despite the weight difference. After Muhammad scored an upset win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304 to become the welterweight champion, he fired back at Volkanovski over his recent comments.

“Volkanovski [said] ‘Man I think Belal’s a good matchup for me if I fight him’. Shut up bro, I’ll smack the hell out of you. All these guys, There’s nobody in the UFC that will beat me,” Muhammad said.

After Belal Muhammad’s latest comments, Alexander Volkanovski took to his social media to fire back at the welterweight champion. Despite Muhammad winning at UFC 304, Volkanovski says he still believes he is a horrible matchup for the welterweight champ. He also sent a warning to Muhammad for saying he’d slap the shit out of him.

“@bullyb170 you have every reason to hate on what I said about you being a good stylistic match up for me but I truly believe that, even after your last fight, you didn’t show me anything different. You still mad because I accidentally missed your call…pathetic! Say “shut up, I’ll smack the shit out of you” to my face and see what happens,” Volkanovski wrote.

This feud between Belal Muhammad and Alexander Volkanovski has seemingly come out of nowhere, but the two are not fans of what the other has said about them. However, due to the size differences, it’s highly unlikely the two will ever fight in the Octagon, so they will have to settle their differences a different way.

Alexander Volkanovski is the former featherweight champion as he was knocked out by Ilia Topuria back in February to lose his belt. He had defended his 145lbs title five times as he was the champ from 2019 until 2024.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

