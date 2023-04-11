Max Holloway still believes he’s “a better fighter” than Alexander Volkanovski despite losing three fights

Max Holloway still thinks he is better than Alexander Volkanovski despite losing all three fights.

Holloway and Volkanovski first met at UFC 245 in 2019 as the Aussie was challenging for the Hawaiian’s featherweight title. Holloway entered the fight as the betting favorite but it was Volkanovski who won a decision to become the new champ.

With Volkanovski becoming the new champ, his first title defense was an immediate rematch against Holloway with the Aussie edging out a split decision. After Volkanovski beat Brian Ortega and Korean Zombie they had their trilogy at UFC 276 with Volkanovski once again winning a decision as he won every round.

However, even though Max Holloway has lost all three fights and lost every round last time out, he still believes he is a better fighter than Alexander Volkanovski.

“What kind of question is that? You know what I mean, yes I do believe I am a better fighter than Alexander Volkanovki,” Holloway said to ESPN. “If I didn’t believe I was a better fighter than him, then why I am fighting in the same weight class as the guy? Ask anybody who lost to anybody, do you think you are a better fighter than this guy? Of course, they are going to say (yes). Once we start saying no I think (he is better), once you get the acceptance that this guy might be better than me, than you don’t belong, you should retire. Guys don’t understand that.”

As Holloway says, he is remaining at featherweight to hopefully earn another crack at Volkanovski as he believes he can win the scrap. Although the Hawaiian has not fought since UFC 276 last summer he is set to headline UFC Kansas City on Saturday night against Arnold Allen where the winner could get the next crack at featherweight gold.

Do you think we see Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski 4?