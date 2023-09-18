WATCH | Alex Pereira nearly sends son to shadow realm in hilarious prank gone wrong

By Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira nearly got an unexpected knockout over the weekend.

Alex Pereira

‘Poatan’ has been out of the octagon since his light-heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz in July. In the co-main event of UFC 291, the Brazilian scored a split-decision victory. In the process, Alex Pereira rebounded after a knockout loss to Israel Adesanya in April. The defeat was the first knockout loss of his MMA career.

Nonetheless, Alex Pereira nearly got a victory in his own home over the weekend. The Brazilian recently took to Instagram, where he showed his teenage son pranking him. In the clip, the former middleweight champion returns to a dark home, with his son around the corner. For what it’s worth, the fighter’s son was wearing a black suit, making it hard to tell who he was.

In the clip, his son quickly jumps out from behind the dark corner, turning on the light. It was a funny moment. However, it almost went wrong, as Alex Pereira squared up and was ready to unload a knockout blow before the light switched on. It’s safe to say that this prank went wrong, but could’ve gone much worse without the lights turning on.

Just had to post it! What crap, it’s just shit hahaha,” – The Brazilian wrote on social media sharing the clip of his son’s prank.

Alex Pereira was clearly unhappy by the prank and gave an earful to his son who was cowering on the ground. Luckily, the situation seemed to be just a humourous one, and based on his caption, the former champion didn’t take it seriously.

What do you make of this video featuring Alex Pereira? Who do you want to see him fight in his UFC return later this year?

