Valentina Shevchenko calls for Alexa Grasso trilogy fight to be held in Kyrgyzstan: “It has to be equal”

Former women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has an idea for a hypothetical trilogy fight with Alexa Grasso.

‘Bullet’ returned to the cage on Saturday night for the first time since her loss to Alexa Grasso in March. Last weekend, the two women flyweight contenders went head-to-head in the main event of UFC Noche. In what will likely become a yearly tradition, the event was held on Mexican Independence Day.

Ultimately, Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso put on a show for 25 minutes on Saturday. Both women felt that they deserved the nod after five rounds of action, but it was instead ruled a draw. As a result, one has to imagine that these two will share the octagon again.

In fact, Valentina Shevchenko already has an idea in mind for a potential trilogy. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the former champion called for a third crack at Alexa Grasso. Furthermore, she believes that it should take place in her home country of Kyrgyzstan, to make things fair.

“I think it would be fair and very right to have next event in Kyrgyzstan, Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan,” Valentina Shevchenko stated on The MMA Hour calling for a third fight with Alexa Grasso. “It’s going to be very smart because it has to be equal. We’re going to do Independence Day twice, very fair. I think all of the people in Kyrgyzstan, all the governments in Kyrgyzstan, they will do everything possible to make it happen.”

She continued, “That’s why I think if the UFC wants to do that, they will find a way to do that… So I think it’s going to be fair. Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan, in Kyrgyzstan, I think it’s time to do that. It’s the very right time to do that.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso 3 in Kyrgyzstan?