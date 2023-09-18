Valentina Shevchenko calls for Alexa Grasso trilogy fight to be held in Kyrgyzstan: “It has to be equal”

By Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2023

Former women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has an idea for a hypothetical trilogy fight with Alexa Grasso.

Valentina Shevchenko, and Alexa Grasso

‘Bullet’ returned to the cage on Saturday night for the first time since her loss to Alexa Grasso in March. Last weekend, the two women flyweight contenders went head-to-head in the main event of UFC Noche. In what will likely become a yearly tradition, the event was held on Mexican Independence Day.

Ultimately, Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso put on a show for 25 minutes on Saturday. Both women felt that they deserved the nod after five rounds of action, but it was instead ruled a draw. As a result, one has to imagine that these two will share the octagon again.

In fact, Valentina Shevchenko already has an idea in mind for a potential trilogy. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the former champion called for a third crack at Alexa Grasso. Furthermore, she believes that it should take place in her home country of Kyrgyzstan, to make things fair.

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko Noche UFC (1)

(via Zuffa LLC)

“I think it would be fair and very right to have next event in Kyrgyzstan, Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan,” Valentina Shevchenko stated on The MMA Hour calling for a third fight with Alexa Grasso. “It’s going to be very smart because it has to be equal. We’re going to do Independence Day twice, very fair. I think all of the people in Kyrgyzstan, all the governments in Kyrgyzstan, they will do everything possible to make it happen.”

She continued, “That’s why I think if the UFC wants to do that, they will find a way to do that… So I think it’s going to be fair. Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan, in Kyrgyzstan, I think it’s time to do that. It’s the very right time to do that.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso 3 in Kyrgyzstan?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alexa Grasso UFC Valentina Shevchenko

Related

Ovince Saint Preux

Ovince Saint Preux accepts suspension for second USADA violation

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2023
Dana White, Vince McMahon
UFC

New UFC and WWE merger results in massive layoffs

Susan Cox - September 18, 2023

The new UFC and WWE merger is resulting in massive layoffs.

Erin Blanchfield
UFC

Erin Blanchfield willing to fight Manon Fiorot next following controversial Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso rematch at Noche UFC: “I thought Valentina won”

Susan Cox - September 18, 2023

Erin Blanchfield says she’s willing to fight Manon Fiorot next following the controversial Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso rematch at Noche UFC.

UFC

Former NBA player James Johnson claims he would only need “a year of training” to beat UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

Susan Cox - September 18, 2023

Former NBA player, James Johnson, claims he would only need ‘a year of training’ to beat UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Charles Oliveira
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's coach reveals what improvements they expect from Charles Oliveira at UFC 294

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2023

Islam Makhachev’s head coach Javier Mendez has revealed what improvements they expect to see from Charles Oliveira at UFC 294.

Darren Till, Mike Perry

Mike Perry taunts Darren Till in hopes of securing bare knuckle boxing match: “Wouldn’t it be something if I rawdogged those cheeks”

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling
Israel Adesanya

Aljamain Sterling reacts to talk of Israel Adesanya possibly getting another immediate rematch: “How do you get it and I don’t?”

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has questioned why he shouldn’t get a rematch for the title if Israel Adesanya manages to receive one.

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso, UFC, Results, Noche UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz weigh-in on controversial 10-8 scorecard from the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso rematch: “There’s no consistency”

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2023

Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz have given their thoughts on the 10-8 scorecard in the Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso rematch.

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko Noche UFC (1)
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier wants to see trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso & Valentina Shevchenko

Fernando Quiles - September 17, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier would like to see Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko go toe-to-toe a third time.

Kevin Holland Jack Della Maddalena Noche UFC
UFC

Kevin Holland issues statement following Noche UFC loss to Jack Della Maddalena

Fernando Quiles - September 17, 2023

Kevin Holland has released a brief statement on his Noche UFC defeat to Jack Della Maddalena.