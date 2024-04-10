REPORT | Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler to be officially announced at UFC 300 press conference

According to a recent report, Conor McGregor’s UFC return against Michael Chandler will be announced later this week.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t competed since a first-round stoppage defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier in July 2021. As many fans likely remember, Conor McGregor shattered his leg in that bout. As a result, he’s been kept on the sidelines for years. However, he’s kept himself busy by filming the remake of ‘Road House’. That film was released earlier this month to mixed reviews.

However, Dana White promised to get the ball rolling on Conor McGregor’s return after the press tour for that film ended. With that now being the case, it seems that the UFC CEO is keeping to his word. Earlier today, a report from MMA Uncensored alleged that McGregor’s bout against Michael Chandler will be announced this week.

To be specific, the lightweight bout will be announced after the UFC 300 press conference this Thursday. The report also added that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will be on-hand for the event, and face-off afterward. The company has done surprise face-offs in the past before, such as having Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes on hand at UFC 205 to promote their bout the following month.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler to reportedly be announced at UFC 300 presser

For what it’s worth, there have been rumblings of some sort of announcement at the UFC 300 press conference. On his YouTube channel earlier this month, Max Holloway alleged that something was in the works for the presser. It seems that fans will just have to wait and see if the surprise announcement is real or not.

In regards to Conor McGregor’s fight date, he has been linked to a UFC 303 return. ‘The Notorious’ previously alleged such earlier this year, stating that he would face Michael Chandler on June 29th in a middleweight bout. Granted, the chances of the Irishman fighting at 185 pounds is incredibly unlikely.

As far as the fight with ‘Iron’ goes, it’s a long time coming. The two coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter last year, and things got heated in filming several times. After a year of waiting, it seems that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler could be made official as soon as this week. To add smoke to the fire, Dana White recently put up a post of the Irishman stating that news was “coming soon”.

What do you make of this UFC 300 news? Do you believe Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will actually happen in June?