UFC fighter reveals cashing in ‘good will’ to turn down Alex Pereira

A UFC fighter has revealed cashing in his good will to turn down a possible bout with two-weight champion Alex Pereira.

When it comes to intimidating fighters, they don’t get much more intimidating than Alex Pereira. Right now, he’s known as a two-weight world champion in the UFC. However, even when he first arrived, people knew what he was capable of thanks to his kickboxing prowess.

Pereira is the kind of guy who can strike fear into the heart of just about anyone. More often than not, he’s willing to do whatever it takes in order to pick up the win, which he often does.

Some fighters will openly say that they haven’t been interested in squaring off with him. As it turns out, that includes Chris Curtis.