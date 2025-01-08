UFC fighter reveals cashing in ‘good will’ to turn down Alex Pereira

By Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

A UFC fighter has revealed cashing in his good will to turn down a possible bout with two-weight champion Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira

When it comes to intimidating fighters, they don’t get much more intimidating than Alex Pereira. Right now, he’s known as a two-weight world champion in the UFC. However, even when he first arrived, people knew what he was capable of thanks to his kickboxing prowess.

Pereira is the kind of guy who can strike fear into the heart of just about anyone. More often than not, he’s willing to do whatever it takes in order to pick up the win, which he often does.

Some fighters will openly say that they haven’t been interested in squaring off with him. As it turns out, that includes Chris Curtis.

Curtis discusses Pereira fight

“I don’t usually say no unless your name’s Alex Pereira, then I’ve definitely said no. Outside of that, I’m just here to fight people. So whatever comes up, comes up. I just want to have fun fights.”

“They offered me that fight before Bruno Silva, the Bruno Silva fight, or maybe it’s the one Sean (Strickland) took and they offered it to us first,” Curtis said. “I was like, ‘F*ck no. I’m not fighting him on like kind of short notice.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ Because not only do I not want to fight him – I’m not doing it on short notice.”

“I met him in New York in Madison Square Garden, we were in the elevator and I was like, ‘What size are you?’” Curtis said. “People who don’t know Alex Pereira don’t realize how big this man is in real life. It is distressing how large this dude is. I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t have to answer for this, so I’m just going to say no. I’ve said yes to everything else, I’m going to cash that good will in and say, ‘F*ck no’ here.’

Alex Pereira Chris Curtis UFC

