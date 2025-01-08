Henry Cejudo rips Song Yadong following UFC Seattle main event announcement
UFC legend Henry Cejudo has ripped into Song Yadong following the announcement of their UFC Seattle main event.
As we know, Henry Cejudo has done it all in combat sports. In addition to acquiring an Olympic gold medal, he’s also a two-weight UFC world champion. He is easily one of the most fascinating mixed martial arts fighters of his generation, and many would argue that’s down to his unique persona alone.
Either way, though, Cejudo isn’t someone you can take lightly. Even at this point in his legendary career, he’s still willing to take on the toughest challenges. He’s hungry to prove that he still has what it takes to reach the top of the mountain, and he isn’t about to let anyone get in his way.
In a recent comment posted to Instagram, the man known as ‘Triple C’ reacted to the news that he’ll battle Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Seattle.
Cejudo sends a message
“Song YaDone f***ed up [gold medal emoji].”
Everyone knows what Henry Cejudo is all about. He has the ability to wrestle anyone into submission, but in equal measure, his striking has improved significantly over the years. At this point, he’ll likely be seen by many as the underdog heading into a collision with someone like Yadong. Alas, we don’t think that’s going to worry him all too much.
He’s always been about proving the doubters wrong, and that’s precisely what he will set out to do when these two meet in the middle of the Octagon.
Do you expect Henry Cejudo to defeat Song Yadong? If he’s able to grind out a win, how do you believe he’s going to do it? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
