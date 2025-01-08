Henry Cejudo rips Song Yadong following UFC Seattle main event announcement

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has ripped into Song Yadong following the announcement of their UFC Seattle main event.

As we know, Henry Cejudo has done it all in combat sports. In addition to acquiring an Olympic gold medal, he’s also a two-weight UFC world champion. He is easily one of the most fascinating mixed martial arts fighters of his generation, and many would argue that’s down to his unique persona alone.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong targeted for UFC Seattle in February

Either way, though, Cejudo isn’t someone you can take lightly. Even at this point in his legendary career, he’s still willing to take on the toughest challenges. He’s hungry to prove that he still has what it takes to reach the top of the mountain, and he isn’t about to let anyone get in his way.

In a recent comment posted to Instagram, the man known as ‘Triple C’ reacted to the news that he’ll battle Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Seattle.

Image via MMA News